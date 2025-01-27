ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 4.35% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -13.04% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.240 2.13% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.270 -0.39% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.670 0.75% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 20.210 0.00% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.450 0.35% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.320 0.00% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.530 0.33% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 241.030 0.00% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.320 0.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.700 0.00% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 241.030 0.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.500 0.00% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.700 0.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.570 0.00% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.500 0.00% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 315.440 0.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.570 0.00% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.620 0.00% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 315.440 0.00% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.450 0.00% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.930 0.00% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.570 0.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 49.800 0.00% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.710 0.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.360 0.00% ALD – AMPOL LIMITED 29.480 0.00% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 2.610 0.00% XRO – XERO LIMITED 172.610 0.00% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.610 0.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.620 0.00% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 10.600 0.00% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.620 0.00% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.620 0.00% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 15.280 0.00% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.450 0.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 12.180 0.00% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 6.570 0.00% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.038 0.00%

