ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 27-01-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.120
|4.35%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.020
|-13.04%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.240
|2.13%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.270
|-0.39%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.670
|0.75%
|SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED
|20.210
|0.00%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.450
|0.35%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|5.320
|0.00%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|1.530
|0.33%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|241.030
|0.00%
|PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|0.700
|0.00%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.500
|0.00%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|4.570
|0.00%
|COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED
|315.440
|0.00%
|SCG – SCENTRE GROUP
|3.620
|0.00%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|5.450
|0.00%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.930
|0.00%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|6.570
|0.00%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|49.800
|0.00%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.710
|0.00%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|4.360
|0.00%
|ALD – AMPOL LIMITED
|29.480
|0.00%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|2.610
|0.00%
|XRO – XERO LIMITED
|172.610
|0.00%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.610
|0.00%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.620
|0.00%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|10.600
|0.00%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.620
|0.00%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|15.280
|0.00%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|12.180
|0.00%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.038
|0.00%
