ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 04 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.023 15.00% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.990 -4.51% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.300 13.21% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.220 -4.35% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.630 12.63% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.310 -3.81% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.081 9.46% A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED 0.915 -3.68% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.135 8.00% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.180 -3.58% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.260 7.23% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.380 -3.26% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 4.550 6.56% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.110 -3.06% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 6.52% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 29.550 -2.83% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.220 5.63% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.490 -2.81% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 283.920 5.18% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 9.830 -2.77% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.300 4.07% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 -2.70% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.680 3.95% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.160 -2.70% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.665 3.91% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 3.320 -2.64% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 124.500 3.60% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.370 -2.63% SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED 6.080 3.58% CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP 1.680 -2.33% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.340 3.54% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.725 -2.27% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.295 3.51% REH – REECE LIMITED 22.450 -2.18% NUF – NUFARM LIMITED 3.680 3.37% GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA 2.320 -2.11% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.590 3.19% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.190 -2.08% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 29.580 3.14% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.820 -2.08%

