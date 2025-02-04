ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 04-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 04 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.023
|15.00%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.990
|-4.51%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.300
|13.21%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.220
|-4.35%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.630
|12.63%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|6.310
|-3.81%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.081
|9.46%
|A4N – ALPHA HPA LIMITED
|0.915
|-3.68%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.135
|8.00%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.180
|-3.58%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.260
|7.23%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.380
|-3.26%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|4.550
|6.56%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.110
|-3.06%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.245
|6.52%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|29.550
|-2.83%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.220
|5.63%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.490
|-2.81%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|283.920
|5.18%
|IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED
|9.830
|-2.77%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.300
|4.07%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.036
|-2.70%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.680
|3.95%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.160
|-2.70%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.665
|3.91%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|3.320
|-2.64%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|124.500
|3.60%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.370
|-2.63%
|SDR – SITEMINDER LIMITED
|6.080
|3.58%
|CNI – CENTURIA CAPITAL GROUP
|1.680
|-2.33%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.340
|3.54%
|AMP – AMP LIMITED
|1.725
|-2.27%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.295
|3.51%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|22.450
|-2.18%
|NUF – NUFARM LIMITED
|3.680
|3.37%
|GOZ – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES AUSTRALIA
|2.320
|-2.11%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.590
|3.19%
|RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED
|5.190
|-2.08%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|29.580
|3.14%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.820
|-2.08%
