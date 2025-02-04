Pets found to be ‘Millennials’ best friend’ with the generation depending more on their pets than any other

PR NewsWire | Feb 04 2025

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — More than 50% of millennial Aussies have a pet for mental health reasons or as a support animal, a new survey has revealed. Rather than being a man’s best friend, pets it seems are these days, millenials’ best friends.

A poll of 1000 Australians from leading pet insurer Budget Direct found more than 71% of millennials (28-37 year olds) said they got their pet for companionship, while close to 40% said they got their pet solely to help improve their mental health.

With millennials seen as being more open about mental health issues and normalising therapy, it’s no wonder they are the generation that depends on their pets the most.

"Like many pet owners, it’s clear that millennials consider their pets as part of their family. But the fact that almost 15% acquired their pets solely to be their support animal shows how emotionally important they are to this group," a Budget Direct spokesperson said.

"We share such a special bond with our dogs and cats and this really shows just how much we value companionship. Whether it’s social quality play time with the pet or taking them on walks in the park or beach, there’s no doubt about the happiness and contentment our furry friends provide."

When delving deeper into the survey, nearly 30% of cat owners were more likely to acquire their pets for mental health reasons compared to 25% of dog owners. But when it comes to pet ownership, more than 60% of Aussies own a dog, compared to 31% who own a cat.

Support animals offer emotional stability to those with conditions like anxiety or depression and their companionship is key to their support rather than having undergone specific training.

Any pet can improve quality of life and provide emotional support, regardless of where they come from–pedigree or rescue pets.

Nearly 30% of respondents said they acquired their oldest or only pet from a shelter, with 19% of those surveyed being gifted their pet.

