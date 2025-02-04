The Channel Company takes direct publication of CRN Australia

PR NewsWire | 7:34 AM

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Channel Company, a global provider of news, insights, strategy, events, and marketing services for the information technology industry, is thrilled to announce that they are extending CRN’s expert channel coverage into Australia and New Zealand as they take direct publication control of CRN Australia.

This strategic move, effective April 1, 2025, strengthens The Channel Company’s commitment to delivering exceptional journalism that helps technology decision makers around the globe solve tech challenges, explore opportunities, and improve business outcomes. For the past 20 years, NextMedia published CRN Australia under a licensing agreement with The Channel Company. This successful partnership included publication of CRN articles with a global focus and the establishment of an engaged channel readership in Australia and New Zealand.

The Channel Company at the helm of CRN Australia, continues the expansion of the flagship CRN brand into new regions which included the 2023 launch of CRN Germany and 2024 launch of CRN Asia. CRN’s trusted journalism and tech market analysis leads the IT channel conversation in the US, UK, Germany, APAC and now in Australia and New Zealand.

With CRN Australia, The Channel Company will better serve global technology vendors with not only a trusted media platform and dynamic events, but through its core media products; Channel Accelerator (ABM), signal based (intent) lead generation, digital advertising and content creation services. This strategy mirrors the demand from our customers for consistent, performance-driven channel marketing solutions across all regions of the world. Our brand presence and product portfolio are required to match our customers growth ambitions which include Australia and New Zealand.

"We’re excited to bring our high-quality content and events to the dynamic channel market in Australia and New Zealand," said Alan Loader, Global SVP of Media. "As a company fully dedicated to the technology industry and its partner ecosystem, we champion the role of channel partners in driving growth. Our expansion into these key markets reflects our commitment to supporting the global technology channel with innovative products, services, and unique intellectual property."

"Delivery of consistent, top-tier journalism and insights to the region’s channel community is a key pathway to building trusted partnerships between solution providers and technology vendors," said Matt Yorke, CEO of The Channel Company. "This expansion is a big win for our audience readers navigating constant change in the tech channel and our technology vendor partners ready to make meaningful, lasting connections with solution providers in the Australia and New Zealand IT channel market.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $5.3 billion of assets under management, that has completed 45 private equity investments and over 100 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and water and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

Learn more about media opportunities: CRN Australia | Marketing Solutions

Media contact:

Corporate Communications

corporatecommunications@thechannelco.com

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2611764/CRNUS_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms