ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|3.120
|10.64%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|3.020
|-5.33%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.920
|10.11%
|MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED
|229.380
|-3.63%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.330
|10.00%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.260
|-3.00%
|IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED
|4.620
|6.94%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.410
|-2.82%
|WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED
|0.785
|6.08%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|39.370
|-2.79%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.180
|5.88%
|FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED
|31.080
|-2.17%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|15.440
|5.54%
|ORA – ORORA LIMITED
|2.250
|-2.17%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.170
|5.41%
|MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED
|82.980
|-1.96%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.520
|5.05%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|12.310
|-1.60%
|BWP – BWP TRUST
|3.450
|4.86%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.990
|-1.55%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.660
|4.76%
|QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND
|1.625
|-1.52%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.760
|4.40%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|29.150
|-1.45%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|9.290
|4.38%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|4.760
|-1.45%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.024
|4.35%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.375
|-1.43%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.245
|4.26%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.365
|-1.35%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|4.740
|4.18%
|IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED
|8.780
|-1.35%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.125
|4.17%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|20.160
|-1.27%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|57.750
|4.11%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|270.340
|-1.17%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.255
|4.08%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|6.920
|-1.00%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.920
|3.98%
|URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|6.530
|-0.91%
Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.
FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On