ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 05-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.120 10.64% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.020 -5.33% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.920 10.11% MQG – MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 229.380 -3.63% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.330 10.00% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.260 -3.00% IFL – INSIGNIA FINANCIAL LIMITED 4.620 6.94% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.410 -2.82% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.785 6.08% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 39.370 -2.79% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.180 5.88% FPH – FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LIMITED 31.080 -2.17% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 15.440 5.54% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.250 -2.17% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.170 5.41% MAQ – MACQUARIE TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED 82.980 -1.96% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.520 5.05% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 12.310 -1.60% BWP – BWP TRUST 3.450 4.86% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.990 -1.55% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.660 4.76% QRI – QUALITAS REAL ESTATE INCOME FUND 1.625 -1.52% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.760 4.40% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 29.150 -1.45% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.290 4.38% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.760 -1.45% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 4.35% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.375 -1.43% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 4.26% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.365 -1.35% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 4.740 4.18% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 8.780 -1.35% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.125 4.17% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 20.160 -1.27% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 57.750 4.11% CSL – CSL LIMITED 270.340 -1.17% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.255 4.08% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 6.920 -1.00% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.920 3.98% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.530 -0.91%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms