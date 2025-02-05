January In Review: Record High For The ASX200

Australia | 9:59 AM

Gains across consumer discretionary and financials helped the ASX200 outperform international equities and record a 4.6% gain in January, but tariff uncertainty clouds the outlook.

-ASX200 gains 4.6% (total return) in January

-Consumer Discretionary and Financials rally

-Gold sector best performed, defensives lag

-Tariff uncertainty, ASX winners & losers

By Mark Woodruff

The ASX200 gained 4.6% (including dividends) in January, reaching new highs and outperforming the S&P500’s 2.8% gain in the US. Macquarie attributes the strength in both markets to a global risk-on rally, further evidenced by a strong small-cap performance in Australia. The ASX200 also received a lift from weaker-than-expected inflation numbers (fueling expectations the RBA might be cutting interest rates soon).

Despite China’s DeepSeek revelation sending shockwaves through the AI trade, the Nasdaq gained 1.64% in January and the ASX All Technology sector posted a 4.69% gain.

The European market led Developed Market equities higher, while Emerging Market equities also advanced, despite Chinese equities declining in Australian dollar terms.

In Japan, equities extended their upward momentum from recent months, whereas New Zealand equities diverged from Australia, with the NZX50 Index losing -1.0% in January.

According to Macquarie, the market in Australia is now pricing in a 95% probability the Reserve Bank will commence a new rate cutting cycle on February 18.

Interestingly, this broker believes rate cuts will support FY26 growth for Domestic Industrials with EPS growth projected to accelerate by 11% for the sector, up from 1.1% in FY25.

By contrast, the Federal Reserve has already been cutting rates and is in no hurry to make further policy rate adjustments, stated Chair Powell, after the Federal Open Market Committee decided to maintain the federal funds rate at the existing target range of 4.25% to 4.50%, pausing after three consecutive rate cuts in the previous months.

Moving forward, analysts generally see an extended hold by the Fed, though some are contemplating a mid-year interest rate cut in the event of upcoming in-line inflation readings.

For the month, the US 10-year yield fell by around -2bps to 4.54% and the 10-year Australian bond yield rose by 6bps to 4.43%.

Higher gold prices and rising geopolitical risks contributed to a 15.2% gain for the Gold sector in January, highlighted by gains in the ASX100 for Evolution Mining ((EVN)), Newmont Corp ((NEM)) and Northern Star Resources ((NST)) of 18.5%, 16.2% and 12%, respectively.

Consumer Discretionary and Financials also performed well with gains of 7.10% and 6.10%, respectively, while defensive sectors such as Utilities, Food & Beverages and Telecommunications all lost ground (indicating a firm Risk On environment).

Growth has now outperformed Value by 16.2% over the last year, following a further 0.6 percentage point differential for the month, though the Momentum style remains best performed.

Among factor indices, Momentum gained 7%, while Enhanced Value and Low Volatility lagged.

Commodities and currencies

The CRB Commodity Index closed at 304.95 on January 31, climbing 3.15% over the month.

Commodities generally maintained their upward trajectory, notes Morgan Stanley, ending January higher in Australian dollar terms, with notable gains for precious metals and gold, with the latter surging by 7%.

The US dollar Index (DXY), a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies, rose by 0.7% to 108.37 by the end of the month.

The Australian dollar fell by -0.5% in January to US$0.6226 and has fallen by around -5% in the last few months.

Australian Banks

The average major bank total shareholder return of 6.2% in January beat the 4.6% gain for the ASX200.

Among the majors, National Australia Bank ((NAB)) was the best performer with an 8.2% gain, followed by ANZ Bank ((ANZ)), CommBank ((CBA)) and Westpac ((WBC)), with gains of 7.3%, 4.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

At the smaller end, Judo Capital ((JDO)) gained 11%, followed by Bank of Queensland ((BOQ)) and Bendigo & Adelaide Bank ((BEN)) with respective gains of 4.0% and 3.8%.

Stock market sentiment and the outlook

Macquarie notes stock market bullishness has eased since the euphoria following Trump’s election victory last November, as evidenced by a decline in the broker’s proprietary FOMO meter, designed to measure market sentiment.

Based on historical lags to bond yields, this broker suggests investors wait until April to add more risk to portfolios, at a time when surprises generated by the Trump administration may have levelled off. It’s thought sentiment can cool further, as Trump’s policies and the tightening of financial conditions caused by the recent spike in bond yields drive more negative economic surprises.

Talking of lags, Macquarie also highlights defensive sectors like Health, Staples and Gold usually outperform in the year following the first RBA rate cut.

See below for a summary of the market uncertainty created (post month-end) by US tariffs, and the potential positive and negative impacts on a range of ASX-listed companies.

ASX100 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 19.22 ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED -12.48 EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 18.50 TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED -4.68 PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 17.99 ORG – ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED -4.13 NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 16.22 ORA – ORORA LIMITED -3.66 HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 15.88 ASX – ASX LIMITED -2.46

ASX200 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 36.21 SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -36.84 EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 33.23 PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED -25.68 GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 29.15 ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED -17.57 LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 27.36 CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC -14.29 INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 25.55 ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED -12.48

ASX300 Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 40.74 WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED -36.94 BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 36.21 SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -36.84 EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 33.23 NXL – NUIX LIMITED -28.96 GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 29.15 NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED -25.68 LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 27.36 PMV – PREMIER INVESTMENTS LIMITED -25.68

ALL-TECH Best and Worst Performers of the month (in %)

Company Change Company Change PPS – PRAEMIUM LIMITED 20.27 WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED -36.94 MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 15.60 4DS – 4DS MEMORY LIMITED -34.00 4DX – 4DMEDICAL LIMITED 13.54 NXL – NUIX LIMITED -28.96 CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 12.60 NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED -25.68 360 – LIFE360 INC 12.20 BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED -16.67

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 31 Jan 2025 Month Of Jan Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) NZ50 12995.010 -0.88% -0.88% -0.88% All Ordinaries 8789.70 4.38% 4.38% 4.38% S&P ASX 200 8532.30 4.57% 4.57% 4.57% S&P ASX 300 8460.40 4.46% 4.46% 4.46% Communication Services 1666.90 2.43% 2.43% 2.43% Consumer Discretionary 4190.00 7.13% 7.13% 7.13% Consumer Staples 11850.00 0.69% 0.69% 0.69% Energy 8881.10 3.00% 3.00% 3.00% Financials 9141.50 6.12% 6.12% 6.12% Health Care 46321.90 3.20% 3.20% 3.20% Industrials 7905.00 3.38% 3.38% 3.38% Info Technology 2854.80 4.16% 4.16% 4.16% Materials 16773.20 4.02% 4.02% 4.02% Real Estate 3937.10 4.67% 4.67% 4.67% Utilities 8816.20 -2.40% -2.40% -2.40% A-REITs 1798.40 4.66% 4.66% 4.66% All Technology Index 3983.90 4.69% 4.69% 4.69% Banks 3813.30 5.74% 5.74% 5.74% Gold Index 9703.00 15.19% 15.19% 15.19% Metals & Mining 5442.60 3.56% 3.56% 3.56%

The World

Index 31 Jan 2025 Month Of Jan Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) FTSE100 8673.96 6.13% 6.13% 6.13% DAX30 21732.05 9.16% 9.16% 9.16% Hang Seng 20225.11 0.82% 0.82% 0.82% Nikkei 225 39572.49 -0.81% -0.81% -0.81% DJIA 44544.66 4.70% 4.70% 4.70% S&P500 6040.53 2.70% 2.70% 2.70% Nasdaq Comp 19627.44 1.64% 1.64% 1.64%

Metals & Minerals

Index 31 Jan 2025 Month Of Jan Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Gold (oz) 2847.29 8.40% 8.40% 8.40% Silver (oz) 32.61 7.90% 7.90% 7.90% Copper (lb) 4.3085 5.18% 5.18% 5.18% Aluminium (lb) 1.1780 3.05% 3.05% 3.05% Nickel (lb) 6.8524 -4.09% -4.09% -4.09% Zinc (lb) 1.2550 -7.13% -7.13% -7.13% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.15 -1.18% -1.18% -1.18% Iron Ore (t) 101.33 -2.42% -2.42% -2.42%

Energy

Index 31 Jan 2025 Month Of Jan Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) West Texas Crude 73.05 5.14% 5.14% 5.14% Brent Crude 76.00 4.74% 4.74% 4.74%

Tariffs

Triggering a flight for safety across the world’s financial markets, President Trump on February 1 signed executive orders imposing additional tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China.

Specifically, a 25% tariff was levied on most goods from Canada and Mexico, with a reduced 10% tariff on Canadian energy resources. Imports from China were subjected to a 10% tariff.

These measures, effective February 4, were justified by the administration as efforts to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking concerns.

In retaliation, China announced tariffs on US goods, including a 15% tax on coal and liquefied natural gas, and a 10% tax on crude oil, large-displacement vehicles, and agricultural machinery, effective February 10.

China also initiated an antitrust investigation into Google.

Canada and Mexico responded by negotiating temporary pauses in tariff implementation. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau secured a 30-day delay by pledging enhanced border security measures to combat fentanyl smuggling.

Similarly, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, resulting in a temporary suspension of tariffs on Mexican goods.

Macquarie believes Treasury Wine Estates ((TWE)) and WiseTech Global ((WTC)) may benefit from the imposition of new tariffs.

The list of companies potentially negatively impacted is longer and includes Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)), Brambles ((BXB)), CAR Group ((CAR)), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare ((FPH)), Light & Wonder ((LNW)), Nufarm ((NUF)), Orora ((ORA)), Reece ((REH)), Rio Tinto ((RIO)), and Reliance Worldwide ((RWC)).

Technical limitations

