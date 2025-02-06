ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 06-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 16.480 6.74% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.115 -8.00% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 56.280 5.77% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.170 -5.56% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.155 5.00% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.280 -5.08% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.345 4.55% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.235 -5.00% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.470 4.26% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.440 -4.95% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.025 4.17% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.730 -4.85% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.510 3.72% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.170 -3.98% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.140 3.70% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.380 -3.79% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.730 3.41% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.920 -3.31% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.890 3.21% PXA – PEXA GROUP LIMITED 12.450 -3.04% INA – INGENIA COMMUNITIES GROUP 5.780 3.21% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.220 -2.79% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.860 3.18% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.215 -2.27% WJL – WEBJET GROUP LIMITED 0.810 3.18% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.500 -2.23% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 77.060 3.16% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -2.04% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.340 3.03% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 3.060 -1.92% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.690 2.99% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.510 -1.92% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.860 2.80% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.575 -1.87% SFR – SANDFIRE RESOURCES LIMITED 10.330 2.68% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.385 -1.77% NIC – NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED 0.765 2.68% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 2.470 -1.59% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.585 2.63% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.650 -1.52%

