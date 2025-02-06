Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 06, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 11:08 AM

VSL VULCAN STEEL LIMITED

Steel & Scrap - Overnight Price: $6.99

Jarden rates ((VSL)) as Neutral (3) -

Ahead of Vulcan Steel's 1H25 result on February 11, Jarden has reduced the FY25 EBITDA forecast to NZ$107m from NZ$125m. The reduced forecast incorporates a pushback in the timing of market recovery to the back end of 2H25 from 2Q25 expected before.

The broker notes Vulcan's balance sheet is under a little pressure but based on its FY26 estimates, the company should not breach covenants. Vulcan had agreed with its lenders to provide a relaxation of existing banking covenant thresholds through to the

end of FY25.

Target price cut to NZ$8.00 from NZ$8.05 while Neutral rating remains.

This report was published on February 4, 2025.

Current Price is $6.99. Target price not assessed.

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 7.77 cents and EPS of 9.51 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.11%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 73.52.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 24.05 cents and EPS of 32.09 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.44%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 21.78.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WGX WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED

Gold & Silver - Overnight Price: $2.42

Canaccord Genuity rates ((WGX)) as Buy (1) -

Westgold Resources revised its FY25 guidance lower to 330-350koz from previously flagged 400-420koz, and raised cost guidance to 2,400-2,600/oz from $2,000-2,300/oz. The company lowered FY25 growth capex guidance to -$200m from -$235m.

Canaccord Genuity lowered its FY25 production forecast to 341koz, down -14% and raised the cost estimate by 12% to $2,553/oz. The broker is forecasting 2H25 free cash flow of $71m from $188m estimated before.

For FY26, the broker cut the production forecast by -10% to 448koz and increased the cost estimate by 7% to $2,496/oz. The analyst is forecasting FY26 growth capex of -$250m, up from FY25 guidance of -$200m.

Target price decreases to $4.25 from $4.70. Buy rating is retained.

This report was published on February 3, 2025.

Target price is $4.25 Current Price is $2.42 Difference: $1.83

If WGX meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately 76% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 28.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 8.64.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 1.00 cents and EPS of 43.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 0.41%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 5.63.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Petra Capital rates ((WGX)) as Buy (1) -

Westgold Resources has revised its FY25 mid-point production guidance lower to 340koz (previous 410koz) with mid-point cost guidance raised to $2,500/oz from $2,150/oz before.

While the guidance revision is a negative, Petral Capital highlights Westgold's guided run rate of 400koz per annum in the June quarter will position the company as one of the largest gold producers on the ASX.

The company's 100% unhedged ounces give it significant leverage to a buoyant gold price environment, the broker suggests.

Target price lowered to $3.32 on downward revision to FY25 production forecast and rise in cost estimate. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on February 4, 2025.

Target price is $3.32 Current Price is $2.42 Difference: $0.9

If WGX meets the Petra Capital target it will return approximately 37% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 5.00 cents and EPS of 17.70 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.07%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.67.

Forecast for FY26:

Petra Capital forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 10.00 cents and EPS of 39.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 4.13%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 6.19.

Market Sentiment: 1.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

WOW WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

Food, Beverages & Tobacco - Overnight Price: $29.57

Goldman Sachs rates ((WOW)) as Buy (1) -

Woolworths Group announced changes to its food leadership and organisational structure to promote a greater focus on areas where its customers are most impacted.

Goldman Sachs views the changes as a positive step providing certainty around the leadership team.

In particular, the broker believes Annette Karantonis increased management responsibilities to include Greenstock and Own Brand will likely enable increased organisational/operational efficiency to be delivered in the Australian foods business.

The company could use Sally Copland's (appointed as NZ managing director) extensive omni-channel experience and time in Australia to drive transformation initiatives in NZ, the broker notes.

Target price $36.1. Buy rating retained.

This report was published on February 6, 2025.

Target price is $36.10 Current Price is $29.57 Difference: $6.53

If WOW meets the Goldman Sachs target it will return approximately 22% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $32.14, suggesting upside of 8.3%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 96.00 cents and EPS of 121.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.25%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 24.44. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 126.6, implying annual growth of 1330.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 93.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.1%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 23.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Goldman Sachs forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 110.00 cents and EPS of 146.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 3.72%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 20.25. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 141.0, implying annual growth of 11.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 103.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 3.5%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 21.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.1

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

