OKX Australia Reinvents How Australians Trade Crypto with Launch of Innovative Trading Bots

Crypto platform celebrates launch with ‘Bot Up Your Game’ campaign offering up to 60 USDT in rewards

SYDNEY, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OKX Australia, a leading cryptocurrency platform and onchain technology company, today launched two cutting-edge trading bots that reinvent how Australians can buy and sell crypto. The two bots – Spot Grid Bot and DCA Martingale – automate key parts of the trading process, giving Australians new and innovative ways to trade crypto and manage risk on their own terms.

The number of cryptocurrency users in Australia is projected to reach 11.8 million in 2025, according to Statista. As more market participants look for strategic ways to engage in crypto markets, OKX’s trading bots provide widely used automated solutions. These bots drive tens of billions of USD in global monthly trading volume.

The new trading bots enable Australian traders to automate their trading strategies, enabling 24/7 market participation. These automated solutions are powerful tools offered to users to manage their trading.

The newly launched trading bots, which execute trades based on user-preset parameters, include:

Spot Grid Bot maintains a grid of buy and sell orders within a predefined price range. For example, if BTC is trading between 92,000-110,000 USDT, traders could customise the prices at which the bot will buy and sell crypto, with the aim of capturing profits from market movements

maintains a grid of buy and sell orders within a predefined price range. For example, if BTC is trading between 92,000-110,000 USDT, traders could customise the prices at which the bot will buy and sell crypto, with the aim of capturing profits from market movements DCA Martingale Bot automatically manages positions by buying more of an asset if prices decrease, with the aim of helping lower traders’ average purchase cost. If prices rise to a level where a trader’s predefined target level is reached, the bot sells the position to capture the potential profit

Both bots – now available on the OKX app, with web access coming soon – feature risk management capabilities, including customisable stop-loss settings and real-time monitoring.

OKX is also launching the ‘Bot Up Your Game’ campaign*, offering up to 60 USDT in rewards. Customers can earn 10 USDT each for completing Spot Grid Bot and DCA Bot quizzes (initially limited to 1,500 participants), 20 USDT for being among the first 100 customers to create a bot for the first time and an additional 20 USDT when a bot generates 500 USDT equivalent in trading volume.

By introducing automated trading solutions alongside existing features like direct AUD deposits, Recurring Buy, instant crypto purchases and advanced trading tools, OKX continues to lower barriers to crypto market participation. This strategy has resonated with local traders, with local trading volumes tripling since the platform’s official launch in Australia in May 2024.

OKX’s commitment to the Australian market is further exemplified through its Summer of Crypto campaign**, running until February 28, 2025. The campaign features live crypto price billboards across Sydney, displaying real-time BTC/AUD and ETH/AUD prices alongside median house prices. New customers can receive $20 in Bitcoin when trading $20 within their first 14 days.

As one of Australia’s largest global crypto platforms offering direct AUD deposits and withdrawals, OKX has expanded its local team by 150% in recent months and recently earned the "Cryptocurrency Exchange of the Year" award at the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards. The platform currently offers over 503 crypto spot pairs and more than 278 tokens, including SOL/AUD and XRP/AUD trading pairs.

For more information about OKX Australia’s trading bots and ongoing campaigns, visit okx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

*The promoter of this Bot Up Your Game: Learn, Trade and Earn campaign ("Campaign") is OKX Australia Pty Ltd ("OKX", "we", "us"). Campaign Period: 6 February 2025 08:00 AEDT – 6 March 2025 23:59 AEDT (or until the Total Available Rewards are fully distributed, whichever is earlier). Rewards are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. For the campaign’s full terms and conditions, click here.

**New User Bonus offer available to new users who make an eligible trade within 14 days of sign-up. Cryptocurrency trading is high risk. Consider the relevant T&Cs at OKX.com. Information provided is general and not advice. Seek independent advice about risks before trading. OKX Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 22 636 269 040).

About OKX

OKX is a technology company with a mission to make blockchain-based assets more accessible. Our pursuit takes us to a decentralized future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

Information about: digital currency exchange services is prepared by OKX Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 22 636 269 040); derivatives and margin by OKX Australia Financial Pty Ltd (ABN 14 145 724 509, AFSL 379035) and is only intended for wholesale clients (within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)); and other products and services by the relevant OKX entities which offer them (see Terms of Service – Australia). Information is general in nature and should not be taken as investment advice, personal recommendation or an offer of (or solicitation to) buy any crypto or related products. Crypto trading can be high risk. You should do your own research and obtain professional advice, including to ensure you understand the risks associated with these products, before you make a decision about them. Past performance is not indicative of future performance – never risk more than you are prepared to lose. Read OKX’s Terms of Service – Australia for more information.

