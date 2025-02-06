The Overnight Report: New Highs In Sight

Daily Market Reports | 9:00 AM

SPI futures are signalling another sunny opening for the Australian share market on Thursday morning.

Both Pexa Group ((PXA)) and REA Group ((REA)) need to find a new CEO shortly as the local results season starts ramping up, albeit slowly.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8443.00 + 66.00 0.79% S&P ASX 200 8416.90 + 42.90 0.51% S&P500 6061.48 + 23.60 0.39% Nasdaq Comp 19692.33 + 38.31 0.19% DJIA 44873.28 + 317.24 0.71% S&P500 VIX 15.77 – 1.44 – 8.37% US 10-year yield 4.42 – 0.09 – 2.02% USD Index 107.47 – 0.31 – 0.29% FTSE100 8623.29 + 52.52 0.61% DAX30 21585.93 + 80.23 0.37%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

While the collective in the market remains highly cognisant that headline risk is still very much present, we see further evidence of tariff fatigue, with market players re-positioning and adding risk to portfolio exposures and aligning to the changes afoot in the cross-asset price action.

The central vibe running through trade has been the solid bid in US Treasuries, with the USD finding increased selling flows across the G10 FX complex -notably vs the JPY- with net buying in EU and US equity indices, and a renewed focus on short crude.

Gold continues to see upbeat client volumes, and with spot pushing intraday to US$2882 (now US$2862), we’ve certainly seen better two-way trading flows emerging.

Despite so much focus on the data that portrays just how tight the physical market has become, many now feel chasing the tape higher here as wholly uncompelling.

Along with the gold flows, the USD gets the central focus from clients, which is typically the way in times of increased movement and evolving trending conditions.

The 9bp bleed lower in the US 10-year Treasury yield (to 4.42%) can partly explain the solid break of 108 on the DXY, with the below consensus US ISM Services print (at 52.8) offering additional tailwinds to the USD selling.

Turning to Asia our opening call for the ASX200 looks constructive. The leads from US equity markets -with the S&P500 closing on session highs– will feed through into gains across the board, with the ASX200 looking towards a test of 8500.

While the tariff thematic still hangs over Asia equity sentiment, it feels as though we’re pushing back towards the goldilocks backdrop for the ASX200, with reduced right tail risk leading to an easing cycle amid earnings upgrades and reasonable growth.

New highs seem possible in the near-term.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Public Holiday

-Australia Dec Trade Balance

-Eurozone Dec retail sales

-UK BoE rate decision

-Beach Energy ((BPT)) earnings report

-Garda Property Group ((GDF)) earnings report

-News Corp ((NWS)) earnings report

-REA Group ((REA)) earnings report

Corporate news in Australia:

-Bloomberg reports Macquarie Group ((MQG)) is ditching US debt capital markets, cutting jobs and offloading loans, as it bets big on the booming private credit sector

-According to Bloomberg, Allianz and Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) are considering bidding for the insurance arm of The Royal Automobile Club of Western Australia

-Microsoft signals it is open to striking deals with Australian publishers under Labor’s new tech levy

-Future Fund hit $238bn after a 12.2% return in 2024

-Westpac ((WBC)) invests $10m in Lawpath to provide legal and compliance services to businesses

-REA Group ((REA)) CEO Owen Wilson is set to retire in the second half of 2025 after 10 years with the business

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2882.00 + 7.60 0.26% Silver (oz) 32.80 – 0.10 – 0.29% Copper (lb) 4.44 + 0.07 1.71% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 – 0.00 – 0.24% Nickel (lb) 6.77 + 0.07 1.06% Zinc (lb) 1.26 – 0.01 – 0.78% West Texas Crude 71.22 – 1.38 – 1.90% Brent Crude 74.76 – 1.31 – 1.72% Iron Ore (t) 104.81 – 0.59 – 0.56%

By Samer Hasn, Senior Market Analyst at XS.com

Gold has hit record highs for the fifth consecutive day, surpassing US$2,877 per ounce in spot trading.

Gold’s consecutive gains come amid escalating trade wars between the US and China, which are likely to deepen concerns about the economies of both countries.

These consecutive peaks for gold also coincide with declining Treasury yields and lackluster US stock market performance, reinforcing the safe haven demand hypothesis, which was also after a larger-than-expected decline in job openings in December.

These factors add to the uncertainties surrounding the global economy and geopolitical realities, which together contributed to driving investment demand for gold to grow by 25% in 2024 compared to 2023 and by 32% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in the previous year, according to the World Gold Council report.

The trade war now appears to be the most significant factor fueling uncertainty, which in turn drives demand for safe havens.

Concerns are growing today as the trade war is expected to escalate further, although it began less severely than expected with the inauguration of Donald Trump.

With tariffs on Chinese imports entering the United States taking place, more signs of the coming escalation have emerged today.

Chinese authorities are preparing to open an investigation into Apple over its App Store policies, according to Bloomberg News.

This comes after the announcement that Google will be targeted with antitrust investigations, in addition to restricting exports of some rare metals and imposing tariffs on some imports from the United States.

Although China’s retaliatory steps appear limited and do not target strategic goods and targeting only an estimated US$14bn in American imports, they may represent the beginning of a broader escalation of the trade war, as they may encourage Trump to make more aggressive decisions, according to what The New York Times reported from experts.

China’s retaliatory measures signal the possibility of harming American companies, but at the same time, they open the door to negotiation.

In addition, according to The Times, the escalation of tensions between China and the United States may affect the prospects of stopping the war in Ukraine.

China is the largest supporter of the Russian economy, and yet escalation will make cooperation difficult to end the war.

While the absence of a near horizon for settling the war in Ukraine will keep uncertainty high in the European Union countries, whose economies are not only suffering from this war, but also from the economic threat of the upcoming trade war.

Escalation with China will also lead to a redrawing of the map of alliances around the world, according to The Times in a separate report.

Trump’s hostility towards its allies and enemies, in addition to cutting off aid from the United States, will attract the affected countries and China to ally with each other.

This in turn will not be unlikely to force the United States to escalate further to avoid losing its global hegemony.

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 05 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8416.90 -1.35% -1.35% 3.16% 3.16%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AFG Australian Finance Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi APX Appen Upgrade to Buy from Accumulate Ord Minnett AUB AUB Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS BSL BlueScope Steel Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi DSE Dropsuite Downgrade to Hold from Buy Shaw and Partners EMR Emerald Resources Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett MFG Magellan Financial Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS MND Monadelphous Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi NEC Nine Entertainment Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS NWS News Corp Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS OML oOh!media Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS ORG Origin Energy Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie PPM Pepper Money Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi RMD ResMed Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS STX Strike Energy Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter SUN Suncorp Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS TCL Transurban Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi

