ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 07-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 35.930 21.30% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.810 -10.44% CKF – COLLINS FOODS LIMITED 8.350 12.69% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.140 -7.32% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 18.000 10.50% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.320 -5.88% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.130 7.19% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 6.200 -5.78% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 5.000 7.07% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.365 -5.21% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.230 6.17% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.205 -4.65% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 6.930 6.13% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.655 -4.38% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.340 5.61% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.110 -4.35% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 4.970 5.07% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.230 -4.29% TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 14.740 4.91% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.230 -4.17% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 4.26% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 -3.92% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.600 3.51% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.980 -3.86% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 15.450 3.28% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.515 -3.81% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.920 3.18% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 54.140 -3.80% APE – EAGERS AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED 13.360 3.09% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.290 -3.73% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.590 3.01% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.645 -3.73% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.050 2.97% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.420 -3.40% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.520 2.86% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.600 -3.31% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 262.120 2.83% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.630 -3.08% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.037 2.78% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.730 -3.07%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms