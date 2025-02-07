Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 7 February 2025

Weekly Reports | 10:48 AM

Our top ten news from 30 January 2025 to 06 February 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – Uranium Week: Tariffs & DeepSeek Worries Tuesday 04 February 2025 January ended on a slow note as Canadian import tariffs and DeepSeek disruption concerns weighed on buyer sentiment

2 – Rudi’s View: Cochlear, Guzman y Gomez, SiteMinder, Wesfarmers & Xero Thursday 30 January 2025 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

3 – Weekly Update On LICs & LITs – 04-Feb-2025 Tuesday 04 February 2025 Weekly update of Listed Investment Companies (LICs) & Listed Investment Trusts (LITs) on the ASX

4 – ResMed Shakes Off GLP-1 Scare Tuesday 04 February 2025 The great obesity drug scare of 2023 is now behind ResMed as evidence in the December quarter suggests GLP-1s are actually a positive for the sleep apnoea industry

5 – ResMed: Another Positive Quarterly Surprise? Thursday 30 January 2025 Tomorrow’s release is expected to reveal another strong quarter from ResMed

6 – Whitehaven Coal: Sales Up, Prices Down Friday 31 January 2025 Whitehaven Coal’s December quarter production was solid and sales surprised to the upside, but on weaker pricing

7 – Coronado Global Counts On Better Times Ahead Thursday 30 January 2025 Following Coronado Global Resources’ fourth quarter update, analysts focus on operational improvements and upside from the Mammoth underground deposit

8 – The Market In Numbers – 1 Feb 2025 Saturday 01 February 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – Rudi’s View: AGL Energy, Bega Cheese, BRG, Harvey Norman, Imdex & Superloop Thursday 06 February 2025 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

10 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-02-2025 Wednesday 05 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

