The Market In Numbers – 8 Feb 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 08 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12902.190 -0.71% -0.71% -1.59% -1.59% 10.11% All Ordinaries 8780.30 -0.11% -0.11% 4.27% 4.27% 9.56% S&P ASX 200 8511.40 -0.24% -0.24% 4.32% 4.32% 9.58% S&P ASX 300 8440.30 -0.24% -0.24% 4.22% 4.22% 9.50% Communication Services 1676.90 0.60% 0.60% 3.04% 3.04% 11.70% Consumer Discretionary 4154.70 -0.84% -0.84% 6.23% 6.23% 18.32% Consumer Staples 11700.90 -1.26% -1.26% -0.58% -0.58% -5.47% Energy 8743.90 -1.54% -1.54% 1.40% 1.40% -12.84% Financials 9134.50 -0.08% -0.08% 6.04% 6.04% 19.29% Health Care 44802.60 -3.28% -3.28% -0.19% -0.19% 1.23% Industrials 7818.70 -1.09% -1.09% 2.25% 2.25% 14.79% Info Technology 2911.60 1.99% 1.99% 6.23% 6.23% 24.35% Materials 17062.70 1.73% 1.73% 5.82% 5.82% 1.09% Real Estate 3918.70 -0.47% -0.47% 4.18% 4.18% 9.98% Utilities 8628.70 -2.13% -2.13% -4.47% -4.47% -7.07% A-REITs 1791.50 -0.38% -0.38% 4.25% 4.25% 10.29% All Technology Index 4034.50 1.27% 1.27% 6.02% 6.02% 28.57% Banks 3858.80 1.19% 1.19% 7.00% 7.00% 20.77% Gold Index 9985.80 2.91% 2.91% 18.54% 18.54% 35.73% Metals & Mining 5553.60 2.04% 2.04% 5.67% 5.67% 0.06%

The World

Index 08 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8700.53 0.31% 0.31% 6.45% 6.45% 6.57% DAX30 21787.00 0.25% 0.25% 9.43% 9.43% 19.48% Hang Seng 21133.54 4.49% 4.49% 5.35% 5.35% 19.27% Nikkei 225 38787.02 -1.98% -1.98% -2.78% -2.78% -2.01% DJIA 44303.40 -0.54% -0.54% 4.13% 4.13% 13.25% S&P500 6025.99 -0.24% -0.24% 2.45% 2.45% 10.36% Nasdaq Comp 19523.40 -0.53% -0.53% 1.10% 1.10% 10.10%

Metals & Minerals

Index 08 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2880.77 1.18% 1.18% 9.67% 9.67% 23.22% Silver (oz) 32.68 0.21% 0.21% 8.13% 8.13% 11.73% Copper (lb) 4.4623 3.57% 3.57% 8.93% 8.93% 2.97% Aluminium (lb) 1.1804 0.20% 0.20% 3.26% 3.26% 4.97% Nickel (lb) 6.7720 -1.17% -1.17% -5.22% -5.22% -12.94% Zinc (lb) 1.2707 1.25% 1.25% -5.96% -5.96% -4.18% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.25 0.14% 0.14% -1.04% -1.04% -14.41% Iron Ore (t) 106.23 4.84% 4.84% 2.30% 2.30% -0.26%

Energy

Index 08 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 70.56 -3.41% -3.41% 1.55% 1.55% -13.80% Brent Crude 74.27 -2.28% -2.28% 2.36% 2.36% -13.07%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

