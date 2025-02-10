ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 10 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.820 24.36% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.700 -9.82% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.030 20.00% CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED 38.360 -6.51% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.130 18.18% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.305 -4.69% ANN – ANSELL LIMITED 37.770 8.13% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 97.780 -4.56% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 149.940 7.85% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.320 -4.48% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.370 5.71% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 124.200 -4.39% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.660 5.56% PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED 24.620 -4.20% BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED 1.420 4.03% GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED 11.290 -4.08% CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED 5.810 3.75% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.310 -3.95% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.740 3.72% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 6.800 -3.82% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 3.57% NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED 17.340 -3.67% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.250 3.31% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.079 -3.66% DXS – DEXUS 7.550 3.28% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 3.020 -3.51% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.175 2.94% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.180 -3.24% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.360 2.86% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.090 -3.11% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.430 2.51% TUA – TUAS LIMITED 6.570 -3.10% STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED 0.210 2.44% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.830 -3.08% RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED 34.240 2.24% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.860 -2.80% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.235 2.17% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.430 -2.75% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.850 2.12% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.036 -2.70%

