ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 10-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 10 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.820
|24.36%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.700
|-9.82%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.030
|20.00%
|CAR – CAR GROUP LIMITED
|38.360
|-6.51%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.130
|18.18%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.305
|-4.69%
|ANN – ANSELL LIMITED
|37.770
|8.13%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|97.780
|-4.56%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|149.940
|7.85%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.320
|-4.48%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.370
|5.71%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|124.200
|-4.39%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.660
|5.56%
|PNI – PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LIMITED
|24.620
|-4.20%
|BPT – BEACH ENERGY LIMITED
|1.420
|4.03%
|GTK – GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
|11.290
|-4.08%
|CIA – CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
|5.810
|3.75%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|16.310
|-3.95%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|4.740
|3.72%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|6.800
|-3.82%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.145
|3.57%
|NCK – NICK SCALI LIMITED
|17.340
|-3.67%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.250
|3.31%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.079
|-3.66%
|DXS – DEXUS
|7.550
|3.28%
|MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED
|3.020
|-3.51%
|INR – IONEER LIMITED
|0.175
|2.94%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.180
|-3.24%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.360
|2.86%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|1.090
|-3.11%
|OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED
|1.430
|2.51%
|TUA – TUAS LIMITED
|6.570
|-3.10%
|STX – STRIKE ENERGY LIMITED
|0.210
|2.44%
|SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|2.830
|-3.08%
|RHC – RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED
|34.240
|2.24%
|SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED
|4.860
|-2.80%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.235
|2.17%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|13.430
|-2.75%
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|17.850
|2.12%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.036
|-2.70%
