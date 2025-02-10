Meeting Australia’s Growing Demand for Sustainable Tissue Products: APP Group and Sorbent Paper Lead the Charge

PR NewsWire | Feb 10 2025

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Consumer demands in Australia have shifted over the past few years. Based on the survey conducted by Monash University, it stated that almost half of Australian shoppers (46%) believe that sustainability has become an important factor when purchasing retail products.

When it comes to toilet paper, Australia is one of the largest markets in terms of volume growth. There is an expected volume growth of 1.8% for toilet paper in 2025, with a total 95.7 million USD import in 2023. The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly hygiene tissue & hygiene paper is steadily growing as consumers increasingly prioritize environmentally responsible choices.

Sorbent Paper is dedicated to producing sustainably sourced tissue products. This reflects on their production method, where they apply responsible sourcing from responsibly managed plantations and commit to zero deforestation. Sorbent Paper is undergoing assessment by an independent national forest management scheme to meet internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. Further, Sorbent Paper’s goal is to ensure all raw materials are PEFC CoC certified or come from non-controversial sources under PEFC guidelines, thus providing customers with environmentally responsible products.

Together with APP Group, Sorbent Paper promotes responsibly grown and managed Rapidly Renewable Fibre (RRF) Plantations, which uses fast-growing Eucalyptus and Acacia Trees that reach full height and can be harvested every 6–8 years This demonstrates their commitment to environmental responsibility.

"As Australia increasingly prioritizes sustainability, Sorbent Paper is proud to offer tissue products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of quality and environmental responsibility. Our mission aligns with APP Group’s vision of a greener, more sustainable future," stated Steve Nicholson, ANZ Director for Sorbent Paper Company

Sorbent Paper serves the away-from-home market, offering toilet paper, facial tissues, and hand towels designed for businesses and organizations prioritizing comfort and reliability. Distributed in bulk through trusted partners, these products ensure quality and thoughtful solutions for diverse needs.

APP is a leading pulp, paper, and forestry company based in Indonesia, supplying high-quality tissue, packaging, and paper to over 150 countries. With operations in Indonesia and China, we prioritize sustainability, ethical practices, and the well-being of our employees, society, and the environment. Our Sustainability Roadmap Vision 2030, aligned with ESG principles, guides our efforts in environmental protection, community support, biodiversity preservation, and carbon neutrality.

