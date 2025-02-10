The Overnight Report: Trump, Tariffs In Focus

Daily Market Reports | 8:47 AM

This story features ANSELL LIMITED, and other companies. For more info SHARE ANALYSIS: ANN

Ansell ((ANN)) has revised up its earnings per share guidance range, as the medical gloves and gowns manufacturer forecasts consistent sales growth this financial year.

US president Donald Trump has flagged he will announce 25% tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum on Monday, regardless of the exporting country.

On Friday, US equities weakened and bond yields rose following an overall strong payrolls report, and crude oil traded firmer.

Gold rose to a new all-time record high last week amid strong haven buying. Copper recorded its biggest weekly gains since September.

February result releases are gradually ramping up this week. The local market is set to open weaker on Monday morning.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8405.00 – 64.00 – 0.76% S&P ASX 200 8511.40 – 9.30 – 0.11% S&P500 6025.99 – 57.58 – 0.95% Nasdaq Comp 19523.40 – 268.59 – 1.36% DJIA 44303.40 – 444.23 – 0.99% S&P500 VIX 16.54 + 1.04 6.71% US 10-year yield 4.49 + 0.05 1.06% USD Index 107.93 + 0.40 0.37% FTSE100 8700.53 – 26.75 – 0.31% DAX30 21787.00 – 115.42 – 0.53%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

It promises to be yet another lively start to the week, with market-moving headlines set to roll in throughout trade on Monday and Tuesday, in a week where Trump will be everywhere and all-consuming.

A scheduled TV interview to be screened before the Superbowl, a key announcement detailing the reciprocal tariff outcomes and meetings with King Abdullah of Jordan, Modi, Zelensky, Putin and possibly Xi.

Trump, never one to fear being centre stage, will be a constant source of headline risk that could throw markets around, and impact sentiment at a time when many were trying to refocus attention to other market themes.

The announcement on reciprocal tariffs will perhaps garner the greatest level of attention from those who trade news and must explain the why.

Many have spent time reviewing the simple/trade-weighted average import tariff rates currently in place by the US’s key trading partners -with a view to better understand what a reciprocal tariff hike from Trump could look like– and which nations have the greatest import tariff rate premium and imbalance to the US’s 3.3% average tariff rate.

Japan, India, Brazil, Vietnam, China and the EU nations are now firmly in the firing line.

Looking for the Positives in the Impending Tariff Announcement

While we saw a negative reaction in US equity/global equity futures and a rally in the USD to the headlines (on Friday) that we’re set to see a reciprocal tariffs announcement this week, once we see the intel and dig into the weeds, the market may indeed see the situation in a more optimistic light.

We understand these ‘reciprocal’ tariffs will be implemented to address structural trade imbalances, but in the process, there could be an element of negotiations set to play out.

Subsequently, those nations that may be subject to a new higher tariff rate to US buyers could respond before a deadline by lowering the tariff rate imposed on key US imports.

Voila, this scenario could, over time, be seen as a net positive for global trade and promote a turnaround in market sentiment.

China’s Tariffs Set to Kick In on Wednesday

We also know that China’s 10-15% tariffs announced last week on a range of US imports are set to kick in on Wednesday.

Yet, while markets haven’t been overly troubled by this if there is no firm dialogue between Xi and Trump by mid-week, then it may pose more of a risk to the recent rally and outperformance seen in HK/China equities.

Copper is also one for the radar, with price pushing into US$4.59/lb, the best level since October.

The move is reflective of concerns of a possible future tariff on US copper imports rather than on better growth dynamics, with metals traders pulling copper to Comex vaults and away from the LME.

As such, many in the hedge fund community have been actively trading the CME-LME copper arb – i.e. long CME copper vs short LME copper.

All the Gold to Comex Vaults

Gold traders know the dynamic seen in the copper market only too well, with fears of impending Trump tariffs on gold imports resulting in another 3.28m troy oz of physical gold delivered to Comex vaults in the US last week.

The scene in the London markets is clearly precarious, with a significant scarcity of physical gold leading to a spike higher in short-term lending rates and even in the borrowing rates in the GLD ETF.

We see that stress in the paper market, with electronic claims trading at a decent discount to spot gold or futures pricing, with counterparty risk clearly on the rise.

US CPI the Marquee Data Risk This Week

Tariff risk aside, the focus falls on the US data flow, and notably on Tuesday’s US core CPI release.

After an outsized reaction in US Treasuries, the USD and S&P500 futures on Friday to full 100bp jump to 4.3% in the University of Michigan 1-year inflation expectations survey, it’s clear the market has become just that bit more sensitive to right-tail risk and higher price pressures.

With the median estimate from economists calling for US core CPI to come in at 0.3% m/m, a core CPI print that rounds up to 0.4% m/m may negatively impact risk and see the USD well bid.

Conversely, a core CPI below 0.2% m/m could see the market’s pricing for the next Fed cut brought forward from September to July, with relief buying seen in US equity with broad USD selling.

Fed chair Powell will testify to the Senate on Tuesday and again to the House on Wednesday.

I suspect increased interest will fall on Powell’s second testimony to the House, given it comes 90 minutes after the US CPI print.

So, if the CPI print proves to be an outlier, then Powell may be probed by House representatives on the significance of the inflation outcome and how it would affect the Fed’s thinking.

US PPI and retail sales will also garner attention from traders, but again, it may take a sizeable beat/miss vs consensus expectations to get markets pumping.

UK Q4 GDP a Possible Market Mover

There is little tier 1 data to worry traders too intently in Europe, the UK, China, Japan and Australia, with UK and EU Q4 GDP perhaps the highlight from these regions.

GDP is not a data point I have trouble holding positions over, given the overly backwards-looking nature of the release, but given growth in both regions is so anemic, and UK GDP is expected to contract on the quarter, the GBP and EUR could be more sensitive this time around.

ASX200 Traders Eyeing CBA’s Earnings

In Australia, the countdown is on to the 18 Feb RBA meeting and the clear prospect of the first rate cut since 2020.

With limited economic data out this week to influence market pricing on near-term rate cut expectations, the focus locally turns to ASX200 1H25 corporate reporting with JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)), CSL ((CSL)) and CommBank ((CBA)) the highlights on the calendar this week.

CBA (set to report on Wednesday) will be the single-greatest risk from earnings to the ASX200, not just because it has the largest weighing on the index, but with NAB, WBC and ANZ all reporting 1H25 numbers in May, CBAs earnings could influence the share prices of the other banks too.

Local instos are all in on CBA, and it’s not hard to understand why, as the quality of the business is there for all to see.

Valuation remains the primary concern for those wanting to put new money to work in the name and given the strong rally into earnings one suspects the bar to please the market is sufficiently elevated.

That said, as long as 1H25 NPAT comes in around $5.1bn, margins improve as expected, and the asset quality shows limited signs of deteriorating then pullbacks in the share price should be shallow.

Depending on how the macro news flow impacts broad sentiment, CBAs share price and the ASX200 can push further higher.

So, another big week for traders, with tariff headline risk and US CPI the obvious landmines to navigate.

On the calendar today:

-Japan Dec Current Account balance

-Audinate Group ((AD8)) earnings report

-Ansell ((ANN)) earnings report

-ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) Quarter update

-Car Group ((CAR)) earnings report

-Dexus ((DXC)) earnings report

-JB Hi-Fi ((JBH)) earnings report

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Ainsworth Gaming Technology ((AGI)) in takeover discussions with its largest shareholder, Austria’s Novomatic

-Regis Resources ((RRL)) hires Greenhill for $2B\bn Ravenswood gold mine bid

-Star Entertainment’s ((SGR)) Hong Kong investors have offered to take over the embattled casino group’s new Queen’s Wharf complex in Brisbane

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2887.60 + 6.83 0.24% Silver (oz) 32.44 – 0.24 – 0.73% Copper (lb) 4.59 + 0.13 2.84% Aluminium (lb) 1.19 + 0.01 0.57% Nickel (lb) 7.00 + 0.23 3.42% Zinc (lb) 1.28 + 0.01 0.92% West Texas Crude 69.15 – 1.41 – 2.00% Brent Crude 74.66 + 0.39 0.53% Iron Ore (t) 106.37 + 0.14 0.13%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 07 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8511.40 -0.24% -0.24% 4.32% 4.32%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS AFG Australian Finance Group Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi BPT Beach Energy Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett BWP BWP Trust Upgrade to Neutral from Sell Citi MMS McMillan Shakespeare Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter PPM Pepper Money Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi PTM Platinum Asset Management Upgrade to Hold from Sell Bell Potter TCL Transurban Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi WES Wesfarmers Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS

For more detail go to FNArena’s Australian Broker Call Report, which is updated each morning, Mon-Fri.

All overnight and intraday prices, average prices, currency conversions and charts for stock indices, currencies, commodities, bonds, VIX and more available on the FNArena website. Click here. (Subscribers can access prices on the website.)

(Readers should note that all commentary, observations, names and calculations are provided for informative and educational purposes only. Investors should always consult with their licensed investment advisor first, before making any decisions. All views expressed are the author’s and not by association FNArena’s – see disclaimer on the website)

All paying members at FNArena are being reminded they can set an email alert specifically for The Overnight Report. Go to Portfolio and Alerts on the website and tick the box in front of The Overnight Report. You will receive an email alert every time a new Overnight Report has been published on the website.

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided. www.fnarena.com

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms