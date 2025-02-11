ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 11 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.465
|14.01%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.024
|-20.00%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.800
|8.53%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|-12.50%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.300
|5.26%
|LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.600
|-9.09%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.150
|5.15%
|CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED
|1.150
|-8.00%
|EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED
|6.220
|4.89%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.120
|-7.69%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|8.890
|4.59%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|32.620
|-6.93%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.250
|4.17%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.590
|-6.35%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.350
|4.07%
|CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|3.460
|-4.95%
|NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED
|18.540
|4.04%
|CSL – CSL LIMITED
|256.960
|-4.95%
|DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED
|2.140
|3.88%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|14.010
|-4.69%
|IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED
|1.425
|3.64%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|3.750
|-4.58%
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.250
|3.31%
|IGO – IGO LIMITED
|4.690
|-4.29%
|NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED
|73.990
|3.17%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.225
|-4.26%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.330
|3.13%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|5.730
|-4.02%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|3.650
|3.11%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.480
|-4.00%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|58.740
|3.05%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|1.050
|-3.67%
|SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED
|1.430
|2.88%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.120
|-3.64%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.510
|2.87%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|34.730
|-3.53%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|271.510
|2.83%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.140
|-3.45%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|16.770
|2.82%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.620
|-3.13%
