ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 11-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 11 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.465 14.01% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.024 -20.00% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.800 8.53% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -12.50% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.300 5.26% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.600 -9.09% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.150 5.15% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.150 -8.00% EVN – EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED 6.220 4.89% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 -7.69% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 8.890 4.59% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 32.620 -6.93% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 4.17% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.590 -6.35% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.350 4.07% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.460 -4.95% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 18.540 4.04% CSL – CSL LIMITED 256.960 -4.95% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.140 3.88% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 14.010 -4.69% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.425 3.64% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.750 -4.58% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.250 3.31% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.690 -4.29% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 73.990 3.17% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.225 -4.26% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.330 3.13% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.730 -4.02% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.650 3.11% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.480 -4.00% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 58.740 3.05% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.050 -3.67% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.430 2.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.120 -3.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.510 2.87% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 34.730 -3.53% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 271.510 2.83% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.770 2.82% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.620 -3.13%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms