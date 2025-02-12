ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED 41.530 15.49% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.022 -8.33% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 2.850 7.55% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.000 -7.21% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.600 6.29% AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED 9.870 -7.06% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.037 5.71% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.290 -6.45% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.810 5.11% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.455 -5.21% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.615 4.24% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.660 -5.00% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.125 4.17% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 2.740 -4.86% MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED 13.940 3.72% WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED 2.180 -4.80% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.880 3.47% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.200 -4.76% DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED 9.180 3.26% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.130 -4.62% CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT 2.880 2.86% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.350 -4.11% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 7.290 2.39% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.120 -4.07% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 165.980 2.36% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.240 -4.00% SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED 7.950 2.32% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 33.350 -3.97% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 101.990 2.27% MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED 17.480 -3.96% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.710 2.26% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.165 -3.72% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 16.420 2.18% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 10.130 -3.71% WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED 77.580 2.09% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.540 -3.57% EVT – EVT LIMITED 11.930 1.97% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 8.890 -3.37% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.220 1.90% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.015 -3.33%

