ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 12-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CPU – COMPUTERSHARE LIMITED
|41.530
|15.49%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.022
|-8.33%
|IMD – IMDEX LIMITED
|2.850
|7.55%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.000
|-7.21%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|7.600
|6.29%
|AOV – AMOTIV LIMITED
|9.870
|-7.06%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.037
|5.71%
|PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC
|0.290
|-6.45%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|7.810
|5.11%
|TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED
|0.455
|-5.21%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.615
|4.24%
|FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED
|2.660
|-5.00%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.125
|4.17%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|2.740
|-4.86%
|MMS – MCMILLAN SHAKESPEARE LIMITED
|13.940
|3.72%
|WBT – WEEBIT NANO LIMITED
|2.180
|-4.80%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|3.880
|3.47%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.200
|-4.76%
|DDR – DICKER DATA LIMITED
|9.180
|3.26%
|EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL
|4.130
|-4.62%
|CQE – CHARTER HALL SOCIAL INFRASTRUCTURE REIT
|2.880
|2.86%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.350
|-4.11%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|7.290
|2.39%
|SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED
|2.120
|-4.07%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|165.980
|2.36%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.240
|-4.00%
|SIQ – SMARTGROUP CORPORATION LIMITED
|7.950
|2.32%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|33.350
|-3.97%
|JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED
|101.990
|2.27%
|MAC – MAC COPPER LIMITED
|17.480
|-3.96%
|DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED
|2.710
|2.26%
|BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED
|1.165
|-3.72%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|16.420
|2.18%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|10.130
|-3.71%
|WES – WESFARMERS LIMITED
|77.580
|2.09%
|NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED
|0.540
|-3.57%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|11.930
|1.97%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|8.890
|-3.37%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|3.220
|1.90%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|1.015
|-3.33%
