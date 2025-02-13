ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 13-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 16.140 13.03% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.800 -12.56% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 10.00% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.205 -6.82% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.650 9.24% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.960 -6.56% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 34.070 6.97% TWE – TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED 10.510 -5.74% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 2.920 6.96% GNC – GRAINCORP LIMITED 7.000 -5.41% IGO – IGO LIMITED 4.860 5.65% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.300 -5.19% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.860 5.54% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.200 -4.76% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 2.910 5.43% ORA – ORORA LIMITED 2.230 -4.70% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 5.41% SUN – SUNCORP GROUP LIMITED 19.680 -4.56% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.885 5.31% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.350 -3.60% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.081 5.19% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 279.080 -3.20% PMT – PATRIOT BATTERY METALS INC 0.305 5.17% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.360 -3.20% ASX – ASX LIMITED 66.350 4.98% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.730 -3.19% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.230 4.69% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 28.410 -3.10% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.800 4.68% SDF – STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 5.620 -3.10% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.023 4.55% SCG – SCENTRE GROUP 3.620 -2.95% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.250 4.17% INR – IONEER LIMITED 0.165 -2.94% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.635 4.10% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 19.850 -2.84% S32 – SOUTH32 LIMITED 3.570 4.08% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 51.040 -2.78% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.195 3.91% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 7.600 -2.69%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms