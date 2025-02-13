HALF OF SINGLE AUSSIES ARE READY TO WINE AND DINE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY

PR NewsWire | 5:39 AM

New OpenTable research shows 40% of Australians plan to dine out this Valentine’s Day with 72% of coupled-up Aussies planning to enjoy a dinner date [ 1]

50% of single Australians said they’d go on a first date at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day [ 1 ]

According to OpenTable, Valentine’s Day dining was up 18% in 2024 YoY [ 2]

OpenTable has announced the Top 50 Most Romantic Restaurants in Australia to help diners choose their Valentine’s venue

SYDNEY, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Forget flowers and romantic cliches, dining out will define Valentine’s Day this year as singles and groups join coupled Aussies to redefine this traditionally romantic holiday. New research from OpenTable , a leader in restaurant tech, has found that nearly half (40%) of Australians plan to mark the occasion with a restaurant reservation this year.[1]

A romantic evening out at a restaurant tops the list for 72% of Aussies in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, and amongst those dining out on Valentine’s Day, a sharing style menu is likely to be the preferred (64%) dining option. But it’s not just couples looking to make a reservation on 14 February, 50% of single Australians said they’d go on a first date at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, with millennials (58%) the most likely to take a chance on love.[1]

The trend is set to continue this year with a quarter of Aussies planning to dine out with friends to celebrate Valentine’s Day and 17% celebrating over dinner on Galentine’s Day.

"Recent OpenTable research has shown that Aussies have big dining plans this Valentine’s Day, and having been one of the biggest dining days in 2024, it’s no surprise that a quarter of Australians surveyed prefer to receive an experience over a gift for Valentine’s Day[1]," said OpenTable’s Drew Bowering."OpenTable’s annual Top 50 Romantic Restaurants list is the perfect place for diners to discover an incredible restaurant to book and enjoy a special meal with a partner or friends this Valentine’s Day."

Whether it’s date night with a partner, friends or someone new, Australians are set to embrace love this Valentine’s Day and are spoilt for choice with an abundance of incredible restaurants across the country. On Valentine’s Day in 2024, 79% of OpenTable diners opted to try somewhere new[4] – a trend that’s anticipated to increase this year, as 81% of respondents who are planning to dine out said they plan to book at a new restaurant[1].

To help romance-seekers discover their next favourite spot, OpenTable has compiled a list of the Top 50 Most Romantic Restaurants in Australia in 2025 (in alphabetical order by state/territory)[5]:

New South Wales

Queensland

South Australia

Tasmania

Victoria

Western Australia

Bali Hai Cafe , Cable Beach

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), helps more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable’s world-class technology empowers restaurants to focus on what matters most – their team, their guests, and their bottom line – while enabling diners to discover and book the perfect restaurant for every occasion.

[1]Consumer Research Methodology: An online survey was conducted by PureSpectrum among 1505 Australian consumers. Fieldwork took place between Monday December 23rd 2024 – Monday 6th January 2025. [2]OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in Australia on February 14, 2023 and compared to February 14, 2024. [3]OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in Australia by party size on February 13, 2023 and compared to February 13, 2024. [4]OpenTable Data: OpenTable looked at seated diners from online reservations for all restaurants active on the OpenTable platform in Australia on February 14, 2024 and compared to February 14, 2023. Diners were considered ‘new’ to a restaurant if they had never previously booked and been seated through OpenTable online reservations at the restaurant. [5]Top Restaurant Methodology: OpenTable’s Top 50 Restaurants in Australia for 2024 list is generated from over 200,000 verified OpenTable diner reviews and dining metrics from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Restaurants with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated by a compilation of unique data points, including diner ratings, the percentage of five star reviews, the number of alerts set, the percentage of reservations made in advance, percentage of capacity and direct searches. Metrics were weighted to comprise an overall score, used to rank the list. The qualified restaurants were then ranked by the percentage of reviews with the tag "romantic". The resulting list appears A-Z, not in ranked order.

