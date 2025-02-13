Hong Kong Airlines Launches New Direct Service to Sydney, Australia

PR NewsWire | 10:39 AM

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Airlines is pleased to announce the latest development of its network expansion, with the introduction of a new direct service to Sydney, Australia, set to commence on 20 June 2025. This will make Hong Kong Airlines the second Hong Kong-based airline to operate this popular route, enhancing convenience for passengers and promoting market competition. The new service will be operated with daily scheduled flights and is Hong Kong Airlines’ second Australian destination in this year, following the successful resumption of seasonal flights to the Gold Coast on 17 January.



Mr Jeff Sun, President of Hong Kong Airlines, presented a souvenir to Mr Scott Charlton, CEO of Sydney Airport.

To mark this occasion, a signing ceremony was held at Sydney Airport, attended by representatives from Hong Kong Airlines, Sydney Airport, Chinese Consulate General in Sydney, local officials and the Tourism Board.

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Mr Yan Bo stated, "This is an important milestone for Hong Kong Airlines. In the past, we only operated flights to the Gold Coast and Cairns in Australia, offering passengers access to popular tourist hotspots in Queensland. Now, we are honoured to extend our reach to Sydney, the country’s most iconic city. This new route will enable us to serve a broader range of international travellers and is also a testament to the efforts of the two governments to actively support more biliteral air traffic rights. We are committed to providing passengers with high-quality services and competitive prices, ensuring they have more diverse and convenient options for their travel plans."

During the event, Hong Kong Airlines President Mr Jeff Sun stated: "The three-runway system at Hong Kong International Airport has increased the capacity for additional flights, and with the support of the two governments and related organisations, we are delighted to become the second Hong Kong-based airline to operate in Sydney. This new service will promote tourism, economic and cultural ties between Hong Kong and Australia. Sydney and Hong Kong have a rich shared history in aviation, and we are proud to be a part of this new chapter. Not only will it bring convenience to travellers, but it will also serve as a bridge connecting with our extensive mainland Chinese network."

Sydney Airport CEO Mr Scott Charlton said: "The arrival of Hong Kong Airlines marks an important new chapter for Sydney Airport and strengthens the long-standing connection between Sydney and Hong Kong. This new daily service not only increases capacity but also provides passengers with more choice to explore one of Asia’s most vibrant cities.

"I would also like to thank and recognise the Albanese Government for their recent work in delivering the expansion of bilateral air traffic rights between Hong Kong and Australia. The new services announced today are a direct consequence of these efforts and will boost trade, economic growth, and job creation."

The Hon Catherine King MP, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, said: "We’re so pleased to see Sydney Airport leveraging Australia’s new bilateral air agreements – with Turkiye since November and now with Hong Kong.

"The Australian Government is working to expand our international aviation network, because more flights means more competition, more choice, and a better experience for Australian travellers."

The new Sydney service will be operated by A330-300 aircraft, featuring both Business and Economy Class cabins, with a focus on comfort and high-quality service that Hong Kong Airlines is renowned for, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable journey for all passengers.

As a full-service carrier, Hong Kong Airlines has been actively expanding its network and improving its service quality in recent years. Currently, it serves more than 30 destinations worldwide. Since the beginning of the year, the carrier has successfully resumed flights to the Gold Coast and Vancouver, officially returning to the long-haul market and actively transforming into a fully-fledged international airline.

Looking ahead, Hong Kong Airlines will continue to optimise its network and expand its fleet for increased capacity to meet the growing demand. At that time, the diversified fleet and robust network will let passengers enjoy greater flexibility and more convenient options for their travel plans, whether they are heading to China, Japan, South Korea, or other popular destinations in the region, or further afield to the Americas, Europe, and other global hotspots.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule* between Hong Kong and Sydney is as follows (All times local):

Route Flight Number Departure Arrival Frequency HKG – SYD HX017 22:25 09:50+1 Daily SYD – HKG HX018 11:30 19:15

* Flight number and schedule may change without prior notice

Ticket reservation is now available on the Hong Kong Airlines website.

For more details and sales, please visit www.hongkongairlines.com, or contact us via the Hong Kong Airlines Call Centre hotline (852) 3916 3666 (Hong Kong).

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. The airline flies to over 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific and North America, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet. It has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. For more information, please visit hongkongairlines.com or our social media channels on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

