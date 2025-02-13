The Overnight Report: Cyclone Zelia & US CPI

Daily Market Reports | 9:08 AM

US CPI inflation came in hotter than expected. No surprise, US equities dipped and US Treasury yields moved higher.

Chair Powell said the Fed is reserving judgement until it knows Trump’s policies. The US president is preparing to negotiate a peace agreement with Putin over the Ukraine (oil prices down).

In a widely anticipated move, Chemist Warehouse is joining the ASX this morning having finalised its “merger” with wholesaler Sigma Healthcare.

Multiple changes to the MSCI Global Standard Index will impact on share prices too (see further below).

Meanwhile, the local February reporting season is starting to heat up. Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) surprised with its H1 numbers this morning, but enthusiasm might be tempered by a more modest outlook.

Cyclone Zelia is moving toward Western Australia’s Pilbara coast.

SPI futures are suggesting a rather cautious opening for the local bourse on Thursday.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8488.00 + 6.00 0.07% S&P ASX 200 8535.30 + 51.30 0.60% S&P500 6051.97 – 16.53 – 0.27% Nasdaq Comp 19649.95 + 6.10 0.03% DJIA 44368.56 – 225.09 – 0.50% S&P500 VIX 15.89 – 0.13 – 0.81% US 10-year yield 4.64 + 0.10 2.20% USD Index 107.81 + 0.02 0.02% FTSE100 8807.44 + 30.05 0.34% DAX30 22148.03 + 110.20 0.50%

Good morning.

Overnight price action was centred around a hotter-than-expected CPI print in the US.

US equity markets weakened, as expected, while European bourses rallied mildly on talk of a reciprocal tariff policy in the US.

The US bond market reacted sharply to the inflation data, with yields spiking across the curve.

The yield on the 10-year bond was up 10bp to 4.64%. Oil fell after Trump said he agreed with Putin to start talks on ending the war in Ukraine. WTI was down -2.5% to USD71.5/bbl. Gold lifted 0.7% to USD2,902.5/oz.

January US CPI inflation rose 0.5% m/m (market: 0.3%), with core inflation up 0.4% m/m, its highest monthly increase since February 2023.

The rise in core inflation was driven by a 0.76% m/m increase in supercore inflation.

Iron ore prices rose sharply after a tropical cyclone disrupted Australia’s biggest bulk commodity port.

Cyclone Zelia is expected to strengthen as it moves toward Western Australia’s Pilbara coast.

ANB Bank economists report the cyclone is forecast to hit near Port Hedland, used by BHP Group ((BHP)) and Fortescue ((FMG)). Port authorities said they will close operations today.

Copper managed to push higher as amid concerns that the metal will get caught up in the tariff war.

On the calendar today:

-Japan Jan PPI

-UK 4Q GDP

-US Jan PPI

-ASX ((ASX)) 1H25 earnings report

-Civmec ((CVL)) earnings report

-Domain Holdings Australia ((DHG)) earnings report

-Downer EDI ((DOW)) earnings report

-GrainCorp ((GNC)) earnings report

-HealthCo Healthcare & Wellness REIT ((HCW)) earnings report

-HomeCo Daily Needs REIT ((HDN)) earnings report

-Insurance Australia Group ((IAG)) earnings report

-Korvest ((KOV)) ex-div 25.00c (100%)

-Northern Star Resources ((NST)) earnings report

-Orora ((ORA)) earnings report

(and more)

FNArena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Endeavour Group ((EDV)), Mineral Resources ((MIN)), Mirvac Group ((MGR)), Orica ((ORI)), Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) and Seek ((SEK)) to be removed from MSCI Global Standard Index per February 28

-NZ’s Mercury NZ will also be removed from that index while Contact Energy ((CEN)) will be added

-Telstra ((TLS)) is exploring a potential sale of its $200m data centre business

-Reverse take-over of Sigma Healthcare ((SIG)) by Chemist Warehouse has completed

– South32 ((S32)) has federal approval to extend Worsley Alumina mine

– Iress ((IRE)) sparks stockbroker revolt over surprise price hikes for ASX upgrade

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2924.90 – 2.01 – 0.07% Silver (oz) 32.69 + 0.44 1.36% Copper (lb) 4.70 + 0.11 2.30% Aluminium (lb) 1.18 – 0.00 – 0.37% Nickel (lb) 6.82 – 0.11 – 1.55% Zinc (lb) 1.29 + 0.02 1.45% West Texas Crude 71.31 – 1.93 – 2.64% Brent Crude 75.07 – 1.93 – 2.51% Iron Ore (t) 107.26 + 0.94 0.88%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 12 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8535.30 0.28% 0.04% 4.61% 4.61%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS CAR CAR Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans DMP Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Upgrade to Neutral from Underperform Macquarie INA Ingenia Communities Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS JBH JB Hi-Fi Upgrade to Hold from Lighten Ord Minnett Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter LTR Liontown Resources Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS NCK Nick Scali Downgrade to Sell from Accumulate Ord Minnett NWS News Corp Upgrade to Accumulate from Hold Ord Minnett SCG Scentre Group Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS

