Woolpert Welcomes Head of Strategic Growth, Asia-Pacific Susie Henderson

The accomplished global business executive will oversee the firm’s strategic growth initiatives for the Asia-Pacific region.

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Woolpert has hired Susie Henderson as Head of Strategic Growth, Asia-Pacific to lead its growth initiatives in the region. Henderson brings over 25 years of expertise and leadership to Woolpert, with global experience spanning the architecture, engineering, infrastructure, energy, and natural resources industries.



Susie Henderson

Having held senior executive positions across the U.S., Australia, Canada, and the U.K., Henderson has played pivotal roles in global infrastructure and A&E consulting professional services firms. She brings extensive expertise in organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships.

Recognized as a business builder and growth-oriented executive, Henderson was named one of Houston’s Top 50 Most Influential Women Leaders in 2023. Her ability to cultivate high-impact strategies and deliver exceptional outcomes for clients, teams, and investors aligns with Woolpert’s ambitious vision.

Woolpert has provided geospatial services in the Asia-Pacific region since 2021, after acquiring Australia-based AAM, and architecture services since 2024, after acquiring Sydney-based Greenbox Architecture. The architecture, engineering, and geospatial services firm has multiple offices in the Asia-Pacific region including Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, as well as Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Henderson said she looks forward to building on this foundation.

"The opportunity to enhance the connectivity of our global offerings, combined with a strong drive for growth, will create outstanding results for our clients and employees," Henderson said. "Building on an already exceptional foundation to achieve greater success is truly exciting. Engaging projects, continuous learning, and collaborating with top-tier talent make for a winning formula."

Henderson will split her time between Woolpert’s Brisbane, Australia, and Houston, Texas, offices. In addition to her new role, she serves as an independent board director for Evolve Power Limited, a renewable energy company based in Alberta, Canada, and chairs its Nominations Committee. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Central Queensland University and has completed the CPA and AICD board programs.

CEO and President Neil Churman lauded Henderson’s extensive board experience across ports, rail, mining, renewable energy, and financial services, and said she will be a driving force in Woolpert’s continued success in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Susie brings world-class strategic and business acumen, coupled with a leadership style that rallies teammates and stakeholders to mutual success. With all our core business sectors—buildings, infrastructure, and geospatial—now represented in the APAC region, we look forward to the collaboration and growth Susie will bring. We are thrilled to bring a global industry leader like Susie to our team."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, and geospatial (AEG) firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. We innovate within and across markets to effectively serve public, private, and government clients worldwide. Woolpert is a Top 50 ENR Global Design firm, a Global Top 100 Geospatial Company, has earned eight Great Place to Work certifications, and actively nurtures a culture of growth, inclusion, diversity, and respect. Founded in 1911 in Dayton, Ohio, Woolpert has been America’s fastest-growing AEG firm since 2015. Woolpert has over 2,700 employees and more than 60 offices on five continents. For more, visit woolpert.com.

