ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 14-02-25

Company Price Change Company Price Change TPW – TEMPLE & WEBSTER GROUP LIMITED 18.040 11.77% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.490 -14.86% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.043 10.26% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 262.730 -13.73% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.120 7.22% CU6 – CLARITY PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 3.300 -9.09% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.480 6.47% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.076 -6.17% DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 3.100 6.16% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 32.390 -4.93% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.000 5.68% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.195 -4.88% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.110 5.50% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.265 5.42% URW – UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE 6.480 -4.42% OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.290 4.88% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.022 -4.35% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.440 4.73% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.120 -4.00% DXS – DEXUS 7.780 4.15% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 1.990 -3.86% EDV – ENDEAVOUR GROUP LIMITED 4.420 4.00% MSB – MESOBLAST LIMITED 2.800 -3.45% ASK – ABACUS STORAGE KING 1.205 3.88% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% CTT – CETTIRE LIMITED 1.190 3.48% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.730 -3.12% IDX – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED 3.070 3.37% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 5.150 -2.83% DXI – DEXUS INDUSTRIA REIT 2.780 3.35% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.570 -2.65% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.310 3.33% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.570 -2.62% 360 – LIFE360 INC 24.750 3.30% KAR – KAROON ENERGY LIMITED 1.430 -2.39% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.540 3.25% AGL – AGL ENERGY LIMITED 10.710 -2.28% DVP – DEVELOP GLOBAL LIMITED 2.950 3.15% DOW – DOWNER EDI LIMITED 5.230 -2.24%

