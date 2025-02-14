Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 14 February 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:15 AM

Our top ten news from 06 February 2025 to 13 February 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-02-2025 Friday 07 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2025 Thursday 06 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Amcor Confident In Berry On Top Friday 07 February 2025 Amcor posted a solid quarter but all eyes are on the company’s proposed takeover of the larger Berry Global Group

4 – Rudi’s View: AGL Energy, Bega Cheese, BRG, Harvey Norman, Imdex & Superloop Thursday 06 February 2025 Updates on stock picker’s favourites and Model Portfolio adjustments

5 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 10-02-2025 Monday 10 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

6 – ESG Focus: Top ASX Companies, Superbugs & Hydrogen Friday 07 February 2025 Addressing challenges and opportunities in meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals and what ESG characteristics underpin share prices

7 – DeepSeek Fuels AI Technology Advances Thursday 06 February 2025 The pace of artificial intelligence innovation was reinforced with DeepSeek and it’s all systems go with software and hardware working in combination

8 – The Market In Numbers – 8 Feb 2025 Saturday 08 February 2025 Overviews in raw numbers and calculations that might assist investors with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements

9 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2025 Tuesday 11 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

10 – Behring Margin Outlook Still Main Game For CSL Thursday 13 February 2025 A weak vaccine result dragged on CSL’s H1 result but analysts focus on an improving plasma product margin and solid growth forecasts in maintaining positive views

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms