Australian Homes Get a Summer Floor Cleaning Revamp with Roborock’s New F25 Series Wet-Dry Vacuum

PR NewsWire | 8:00 AM

SYDNEY, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announces the Australian launch of its newest wet-dry vacuum cleaner range, the F25 Series. First unveiled at CES 2025, the series introduces two models tailored to deliver a smart, seamless, and spotless cleaning experience: the Roborock F25 and the F25 ACE.



Roborock F25 Series

"Cleaning the floors is one of those tasks that just never seems to end" says Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock. "Our research shows that many Australians would happily never do it again – 27% say they’d skip it entirely if they could, and nearly one in five want to avoid vacuuming and mopping altogether. We get it. That’s why we designed the F25 Series to do the hard work for you. It handles wet and dry messes in one go, untangles hair before it becomes a problem, and even cleans itself. The idea is to let the F25 Series do the work, so you don’t have to."

Smart Wet and Dry Cleaning: Make Your Home Spotless with a Single Stroke

Packed with smart and powerful features, the Roborock F25 Series allows users to spend less time cleaning and more time living. With its 99.9%[i] bacteria removal rate, the F25 Series is TÜV SÜD certified for Maternal and Infant Floor Cleaning, ensuring peace of mind for families across the country.

With the F25 Series, users can be assured of one-stroke wet and dry cleaning thanks to its powerful 20,000 Pa suction power[ii], high frequency of 450 cleaning strokes per minute[iii], and over 20N downward cleaning pressure[iv]. Such powerful capabilities mean the F25 Series can deliver spotless results in a single stroke and have resulted in the Series receiving TÜV Rheinland certification for Effective Deep Cleaning[v]. The F25 ACE also offers an automatic detergent dispenser for floor cleaning, detecting dirt levels in real-time and automatically adjusting cleaning solution application settings across different surfaces.

JawScrapers Zero-Tangle and Streak-Free Roller[vi]: Designed for a Lasting Shine

The Roborock F25 Series incorporates JawScrapers technology to untangle the user’s cleaning experience. Shark-tooth blades capture hairs for a smooth, clean finish every time, while the tangle-free brush prevents streaks. Additionally, the constant-pressure scraper squeezes the roller to ensure streak-free cleaning results at all times. The F25 Series’ JawScrapers technology delivers a 0% tangle rate and is certified by SGS[vii] for its anti-tangle performance across a range of cleaning modes.

Seamless Movement with SlideTech 2.0 with a Slim Design to Reach Every Corner[viii]

Designed to reach every corner of users’ homes, the Roborock F25 Series effortlessly cleans under furniture and along edges thanks to its slim and flat 12.5 cm design, ensuring full suction even when tilted at 0°, and providing <1mm edge-to-edge cleaning. It has a low water tank and 70° swivel design[ix] which glides effortlessly around furniture and obstacles. The F25 ACE also comes with SlideTech 2.0 motorised wheels for ultra-smooth maneuverability with millisecond response times[x], with dual brushless motors for individual wheel controls. This allows for smooth turns in tight spaces, whether pushing or pulling.

Smart Self-Cleaning and Drying Roller with Intelligent App and Voice Alerts

The Roborock F25 and F25 ACE’s rollers automatically clean and dry themselves after use for better hygiene. With a 90? hot air-drying system and an omni-sealed design, the F25 Series’ 5-minute fast drying feature ensures superior drying results. Both models are equipped with DirTect® Smart Sensors anticipating users’ self-cleaning needs. The F25 ACE offers timely notifications and updates through convenient voice alerts, keeping users informed without needing to check the device, while also offering tailored settings and preferences through app customisation[xi].

Pricing and Availability

The Roborock F25 will be available in Australia from 15th February, 2025 at $699, whereas the F25 ACE will be available in March at $999. The F25 Series will be available on Roborock Australia’s official retail channels, such as Roborock’s Official Online Store and other Authorised Participating Retailers. Full details on features and specifications can be found in the comparison table below.

Roborock F25? Roborock F25 ACE? DirTect® Smart Sensor?? ? ? Auto Detergent Dispenser?? ? Proactive Self-Washing?? ? ? SlideTech 2.0?? ? App Customisation?? ? Weight?? 4.2 kg? 4.7 kg? Dimensions (with dock)? 330 * 316 * 1157?mm 352 * 316 * 1157?mm Dirty Water Tank? 720 ml? 720 ml? Detergent Tank? – 100 ml? Clean Water Tank? 870 ml? 740 ml? Battery Life? 60min (Eco Mode)? 60min (Eco Mode)?

*Due to differences in measurement methods and usage environments, the actual data may vary from the values indicated above. Please refer to the physical products for accurate information.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://au.roborock.com/.

[i] Based on testing carried out by TÜV SÜD on Staphylococcus aureus, Candida albicans and Escherichia coli under default cleaning mode, over 99.99% of bacteria on the floor are effectively removed. Actual results may vary according to the home environment. [ii] Suction power values may vary by country or region. Please refer to information from your purchase channel for accurate details. Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary due to environmental factors and software updates. [iii] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors. [iv] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors. [v] Based on testing carried out by TÜV Rhineland. Actual results may vary according to the home environment. [vi] Certified by SGS. Actual results may vary according to the home environment. [vii] Certified by SGS. Actual results may vary according to the home environment. [viii] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors. [ix] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors. [x] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors. [xi] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on environmental factors.

