The Market In Numbers – 15 Feb 2025

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 15 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12989.180 0.67% -0.04% -0.93% -0.93% 10.85% All Ordinaries 8825.10 0.51% 0.40% 4.80% 4.80% 10.12% S&P ASX 200 8555.80 0.52% 0.28% 4.86% 4.86% 10.15% S&P ASX 300 8482.60 0.50% 0.26% 4.74% 4.74% 10.05% Communication Services 1673.30 -0.21% 0.38% 2.82% 2.82% 11.46% Consumer Discretionary 4253.50 2.38% 1.52% 8.75% 8.75% 21.13% Consumer Staples 11983.50 2.42% 1.13% 1.82% 1.82% -3.19% Energy 8644.30 -1.14% -2.67% 0.25% 0.25% -13.83% Financials 9213.00 0.86% 0.78% 6.95% 6.95% 20.32% Health Care 43123.70 -3.75% -6.90% -3.93% -3.93% -2.56% Industrials 8048.00 2.93% 1.81% 5.25% 5.25% 18.15% Info Technology 2890.30 -0.73% 1.24% 5.45% 5.45% 23.44% Materials 17198.00 0.79% 2.53% 6.65% 6.65% 1.89% Real Estate 3935.30 0.42% -0.05% 4.62% 4.62% 10.44% Utilities 8586.00 -0.49% -2.61% -4.95% -4.95% -7.53% A-REITs 1798.10 0.37% -0.02% 4.64% 4.64% 10.70% All Technology Index 4107.60 1.81% 3.10% 7.94% 7.94% 30.90% Banks 3912.60 1.39% 2.60% 8.49% 8.49% 22.45% Gold Index 10349.10 3.64% 6.66% 22.86% 22.86% 40.66% Metals & Mining 5621.10 1.22% 3.28% 6.95% 6.95% 1.27%

The World

Index 15 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8732.46 0.37% 0.67% 6.84% 6.84% 6.96% DAX30 22513.42 3.33% 3.60% 13.08% 13.08% 23.46% Hang Seng 22620.33 7.04% 11.84% 12.76% 12.76% 27.66% Nikkei 225 39149.43 0.93% -1.07% -1.87% -1.87% -1.10% DJIA 44546.08 0.55% 0.00% 4.71% 4.71% 13.87% S&P500 6114.63 1.47% 1.23% 3.96% 3.96% 11.98% Nasdaq Comp 20026.77 2.58% 2.03% 3.71% 3.71% 12.94%

Metals & Minerals

Index 15 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2957.64 2.67% 3.88% 12.60% 12.60% 26.51% Silver (oz) 32.88 0.60% 0.82% 8.78% 8.78% 12.40% Copper (lb) 4.7807 7.14% 10.96% 16.70% 16.70% 10.32% Aluminium (lb) 1.1749 -0.47% -0.26% 2.78% 2.78% 4.48% Nickel (lb) 6.8351 0.93% -0.25% -4.34% -4.34% -12.12% Zinc (lb) 1.2784 0.61% 1.86% -5.39% -5.39% -3.60% Uranium (lb) weekly 71.25 0.00% 0.14% -1.04% -1.04% -14.41% Iron Ore (t) 106.77 0.51% 5.37% 2.82% 2.82% 0.24%

Energy

Index 15 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 71.41 1.20% -2.25% 2.78% 2.78% -12.77% Brent Crude 75.14 1.17% -1.13% 3.56% 3.56% -12.06%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

