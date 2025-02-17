ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 17-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 17 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.590 26.52% BEN – BENDIGO & ADELAIDE BANK LIMITED 11.370 -15.28% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.475 22.92% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 7.620 -4.75% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.120 19.66% AMP – AMP LIMITED 1.420 -4.70% BSL – BLUESCOPE STEEL LIMITED 25.250 12.98% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.041 -4.65% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.135 12.50% DEG – DE GREY MINING LIMITED 2.050 -4.21% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.410 9.43% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 9.700 -4.15% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.450 7.93% WBC – WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION 33.300 -4.06% HCW – HEALTHCO HEALTHCARE & WELLNESS REIT 1.055 7.65% SPR – SPARTAN RESOURCES LIMITED 1.340 -3.60% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.870 6.75% NST – NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED 17.910 -3.50% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.400 6.54% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 3.600 -3.49% PTM – PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED 0.745 5.67% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.050 -3.34% NVX – NOVONIX LIMITED 0.570 5.56% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.190 -3.33% SHV – SELECT HARVESTS LIMITED 4.970 5.52% BGL – BELLEVUE GOLD LIMITED 1.225 -3.16% MGR – MIRVAC GROUP 2.220 5.21% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.615 -3.15% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.270 4.81% EMR – EMERALD RESOURCES NL 4.070 -3.10% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.220 4.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.335 -2.90% COH – COCHLEAR LIMITED 275.000 4.67% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 23.840 -2.89% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.023 4.55% IAG – INSURANCE AUSTRALIA GROUP LIMITED 7.590 -2.82% GPT – GPT GROUP 4.860 4.52% NEM – NEWMONT CORPORATION REGISTERED 73.490 -2.79% IFM – INFOMEDIA LIMITED 1.515 4.48% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.140 -2.79%

