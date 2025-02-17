EcoFlow Launches DELTA 3 Plus and RIVER 3 Plus in Australia

PR NewsWire | Feb 17 2025

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – EcoFlow is introducing two new portable power solutions, designed to give Australians flexible, innovative and reliable energy for every situation. The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus is a dependable home power backup solution that you can also take anywhere, from RVs and caravans to tents and outdoor adventures. The EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus is a lightweight, easy-to-carry power station built for entry-level users who need a steady source of power while camping, on road trips, or driving across the country. With a simple design and consistent powerful performance, these new solutions ensure Australians stay powered.

As Australians embrace the outdoors more than ever – taking over 15 million caravan and camping trips in 2023 – and with extreme weather events causing more frequent power outages, the need for available, portable power has never been greater. Whether preparing for blackouts due to the forces of mother nature, or staying powered off-grid, EcoFlow’s new products offer flexible energy solutions to meet the needs of Australians today.

Key product features:

EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus:



Fast charging, powerful output and worry-free endurance. EcoFlow DELTA 3 is a reliable home power backup solution.

Fast charging with a capacity of 1024kWH and 1800W output . For example, a 30-minute charge from an AC wall socket can provide enough backup power for a typical refrigerator for at least five hours.

. For example, a 30-minute charge from an AC wall socket can provide enough backup power for a typical refrigerator for at least five hours. Powerful output and ultra-quiet operation. With 11 outport ports, it can continuously power appliances up to 2400W, such as ovens, hair dryers and kettles – perfect for RVs, 4WD trips and home backup power. It runs quietly at just 30db; when using less than 600W, it blends into the background, making it virtually unnoticeable – ideal for use in a tent without disturbing sleep.

With 11 outport ports, it can continuously power appliances up to 2400W, such as ovens, hair dryers and kettles – perfect for RVs, 4WD trips and home backup power. It runs quietly at just 30db; when using less than 600W, it blends into the background, making it virtually unnoticeable – ideal for use in a tent without disturbing sleep. Compact design and portable. It is more portable compared to its predecessor, weighing 12.5kg. The weight is approximately equal to that of a family tent for two to three people.

EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus:



Compact, 10ms professional uninterrupted power supply and fast charging. The EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus is built for entry-level users.

Compact and long-lasting runtime. Weighing only 4.7kg, it is designed to be taken anywhere that needs quick and reliable power. It also offers a 286Wh capacity, which can power your Wi-Fi router up to 35 hours.

Weighing only 4.7kg, it is designed to be taken anywhere that needs quick and reliable power. It also offers a 286Wh capacity, which can power your Wi-Fi router up to 35 hours. Fast-charging with multiple charging methods. Traditional home UPS batteries often take eight hours or more to recharge and usually only support AC charging. With its fast charge technology, it significantly reduces AC charging time to just one hour, without damaging the battery. It also supports many charging options, including solar, car and generator.

Traditional home UPS batteries often take eight hours or more to recharge and usually only support AC charging. With its fast charge technology, it significantly reduces AC charging time to just one hour, without damaging the battery. It also supports many charging options, including solar, car and generator. 10ms UPS capability. In an event of a power outage, it can prevent issues like food spoilage from fridge shutdowns, or data loss from sudden computer failures, ensuring essential devices stay powered without interruption.

Both the EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus and EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus are available from today via the EcoFlow Australia website, eBay Australia and Amazon Australia.

The EcoFlow DELTA 3 Plus is $1,599 and the EcoFlow RIVER 3 Plus is $499.

Earlier this month, EcoFlow also launched EcoFlow RIVER 3 (UPS). Its ultra-fast UPS makes it the perfect companion for outdoor adventures.

Images and more information can be found in the below respective media kits.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading provider of eco-friendly energy solutions, committed to powering a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow has aimed to be the FIRST in power solutions — Flexible, Innovative, Reliable, Simple, and Thorough — for individuals and families, whether at home, outdoors or on the go. With a smart manufacturing center in China, and headquarters in the USA, Germany and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered over 4.5 million users in 140 markets worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.ecoflow.com/au.

Media Contact

Allison Worldwide for EcoFlow Australia

ecoflowanz@allisonworldwide.com

