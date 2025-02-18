ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 18-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 18 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.155 14.81% CGF – CHALLENGER LIMITED 5.580 -8.97% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 10.880 9.90% BAP – BAPCOR LIMITED 4.710 -7.65% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 10.410 8.55% OFX – OFX GROUP LIMITED 1.360 -6.53% JDO – JUDO CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.100 8.53% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 30.500 -6.10% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.680 6.36% SIG – SIGMA HEALTHCARE LIMITED 3.090 -5.50% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.695 5.94% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.100 -5.41% MND – MONADELPHOUS GROUP LIMITED 16.420 5.32% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.340 -4.98% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 4.070 4.09% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.625 -4.58% ARB – ARB CORPORATION LIMITED 39.880 3.83% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.250 -4.49% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 84.390 3.74% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.022 -4.35% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.540 3.67% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.220 -4.31% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.190 3.46% PDN – PALADIN ENERGY LIMITED 7.900 -4.01% SLC – SUPERLOOP LIMITED 2.130 3.40% RWC – RELIANCE WORLDWIDE CORP. LIMITED 5.160 -3.91% TLG – TALGA GROUP LIMITED 0.470 3.30% LTR – LIONTOWN RESOURCES LIMITED 0.635 -3.79% IFT – INFRATIL LIMITED 10.150 3.05% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 3.060 -3.77% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.310 2.67% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.350 -3.60% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 5.110 2.61% JBH – JB HI-FI LIMITED 98.230 -3.49% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.042 2.44% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.140 -3.45% IMD – IMDEX LIMITED 3.050 2.35% FPR – FLEETPARTNERS GROUP LIMITED 2.550 -3.41% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 9.390 2.29% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 12.800 -3.32%

