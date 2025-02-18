FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2025

Australia | Feb 18 2025
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
- ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
- ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
- ((AZJ)) - Aurizon Holdings
- ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
- ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
- ((GPT)) - GPT Group
- ((GWA)) - GWA Group
- ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
- ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
- ((SPZ)) - Smart Parking
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE