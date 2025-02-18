FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2025

Australia | Feb 18 2025

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((A2M)) - a2 Milk Co
  • ((ABY)) - Adore Beauty
  • ((AD8)) - Audinate Group
  • ((AZJ)) - Aurizon Holdings
  • ((BEN)) - Bendigo & Adelaide Bank
  • ((BSL)) - BlueScope Steel
  • ((GPT)) - GPT Group
  • ((GWA)) - GWA Group
  • ((LLC)) - Lendlease Group
  • ((MND)) - Monadelphous Group
  • ((SPZ)) - Smart Parking

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

