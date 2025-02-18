IGA Morphett Vale Embraces Energy Independence with GoodWe and Solaring

PR NewsWire | Feb 18 2025

ADELAIDE, Australia, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A local IGA supermarket in Morphett Vale has taken a major step towards energy independence with the installation of a GoodWe energy storage system, installed by South Australian retailer, Solaring. This milestone project not only reduces the store’s reliance on the grid but also ensures uninterrupted operations, safeguarding perishable goods even during power outages.



GoodWe ET29.9kW Hybrid Inverter paired with 102.4kWh Lynx F G2 batteries

At the core of this installation is the GoodWe GW29.9k-ET Hybrid Inverter, paired with 102.4kWh of GoodWe’s Lynx F G2 batteries, comprising of four 25.6kWH stacks in parallel. ET Series Hybrid Inverter allows for up to 200% oversizing, enabling the store to maximise energy production and optimise solar power consumption. With 60kW of solar panels paired with the 30kW inverter, IGA Morphett Vale can generate significantly more power than the inverter’s nominal rating, resulting in substantial cost savings and greater energy autonomy.

One of the standout benefits of this system is its ability to provide seamless backup power in the event of a grid outage. The Lynx F G2 batteries ensure that critical operations including security systems, payment tills, food storage, lighting, and refrigeration continue running, allowing the store to operate without disruption and maintain essential services for the community.

The installation was completed by Solaring, a South Australia-based commercial solar specialist, ensuring minimal disruption to IGA’s operations. Rajan Kumar Katkam from Solaring highlighted the project’s impact:

"The system is saving approximately 68 megawatt-hours of power annually—equivalent to preventing 20,000 kilograms of coal from being burned. We are proud to help businesses become more sustainable and contribute to Australia’s net-zero mission. This installation not only reduces energy costs but also makes a real difference to the environment and the local community."

Dean Williamson, Country Manager at GoodWe Australia, emphasised the value of this innovative solution:

"This project showcases how businesses can harness the power of solar and storage to drive long-term sustainability and financial benefits. The ET Series Hybrid Inverter’s oversizing capability, combined with the Lynx F G2 battery, ensures businesses can maximise self-consumption and reduce their reliance on the grid. By integrating high-performance solar and storage, IGA Morphett Vale is future-proofing its operations and reinforcing its commitment to sustainability."

Since the installation, IGA Morphett Vale has already seen a 50% reduction in monthly power costs. The success of the initial system has prompted plans for an expansion, with the store set to add more battery storage and a second ET30 Hybrid Inverter. By storing excess solar energy in the Lynx F G2 battery system instead of exporting it to the grid for minimal compensation, the store is saving 45 cents per kilowatt-hour, a significant increase compared to the 5 cents per kWh they would otherwise receive.

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 5000 employees located in 15 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology. GoodWe storage inverters were ranked in the top 3 globally by Wood Mackenzie in 2022, the company was ranked 2nd in the top Australian inverter suppliers by Sunwiz and the most financially stable inverter company by BloombergNEF. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters’ awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe’s comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board. For more information, please visit www.goodwe.com.au

