MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES AUSTRALIA CERTIFIED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK FOR 2025

PR NewsWire | 10:30 AM

SYDNEY, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) is proud to announce that its Australian office has once again been recognised as a ‘great place to work’ through the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey. This prestigious certification is based entirely on feedback from employees, gathered via an anonymous survey conducted by the third-party platform Emprising. The survey evaluated several key areas, including workplace culture, trust, alignment, and connection.

With its global headquarters in Atlanta, Manhattan Associates continues to maintain a strong presence across the APAC region, with Australia playing a pivotal role. As an industry leader in supply chain innovation, inventory management, and omnichannel solutions, Manhattan Associates empowers many of the world’s top brands to optimise operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"Receiving this recognition is a meaningful validation of the workplace culture we’ve cultivated—a culture built on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect," said Raghav Sibal, Managing Director for Australia & New Zealand at Manhattan Associates. "As Australia’s supply chain and logistics sector continues to evolve, we’re proud that our team remains aligned with the industry’s dynamic pace and priorities."

Keith Hunter, Head of HR for APAC, highlighted the importance of the certification: "This acknowledgment is especially rewarding because it reflects the perspectives of our employees. Their enthusiasm for innovation, their adaptability, and their commitment to fostering a supportive environment embody the core values we strive for every day. These results provide invaluable insights that will guide us as we further enhance our employee experience in the years to come."

Manhattan Associates places employee engagement at the forefront of its priorities, offering robust support for personal and professional growth through its Be Your Best Self program. Covering areas such as rewards, wellness, development, family, community, and career, the program includes comprehensive training opportunities, top-tier benefits, community outreach initiatives, and innovative wellness offerings.

"This certification reaffirms our commitment to creating a workplace where people feel genuinely welcomed and empowered from day one," added Sibal. "It’s not just a celebration of our achievements in Australia but a reflection of the global impact driven by our dedicated team."

For more information about Manhattan Associates, visit www.manh.com. Receive up-to-date product, customer and partner news directly from Manhattan Associates on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™?

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognised worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognising outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.??

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms