Trend Remains Up For Catapult International

Technicals | 10:31 AM

By Michael Gable

US markets were closed overnight but they continue to build up close to all-time highs in preparation for another move higher.

The Australian market has been fairly flat for the past few days and is showing a bit of indecision leading into today's RBA interest rate decision.

But the trend still remains to the upside.

Today, we offer a technical view on Catapult Group International ((CAT)).