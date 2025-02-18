Trend Remains Up For Catapult International

Technicals | 10:31 AM

By Michael Gable 

US markets were closed overnight but they continue to build up close to all-time highs in preparation for another move higher.

The Australian market has been fairly flat for the past few days and is showing a bit of indecision leading into today's RBA interest rate decision.

But the trend still remains to the upside.

Today, we offer a technical view on Catapult Group International ((CAT)).

The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE

If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE

MEMBER LOGIN

Lost your login details?

Remember me

Latest News

1
A2 Milks It

1:20 PM - Australia
2
Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 18, 2025

11:56 AM - Daily Market Reports
3
Trend Remains Up For Catapult International

10:31 AM - Technicals
4
Uranium Week: Confusing Spot Weakness

10:08 AM - Weekly Reports
5
The Overnight Report: BHP & RBA

8:46 AM - Daily Market Reports

Most Popular

1
ESG Focus: Challenges & Hurdles Await In 2025

Jan 22 2025 - ESG Focus
2
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 07-02-2025

Feb 07 2025 - Australia
3
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 05-02-2025

Feb 05 2025 - Australia
4
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 06-02-2025

Feb 06 2025 - Australia
5
Uranium Week: Tariffs & DeepSeek Worries

Feb 04 2025 - Weekly Reports
6
FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 11-02-2025

Feb 11 2025 - Australia