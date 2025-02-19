ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 16.540 10.27% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 24.180 -20.72% LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC 168.520 9.64% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.140 -9.68% DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED. 7.980 7.69% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 9.550 -8.26% FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED 3.040 7.42% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 36.300 -8.12% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.130 6.99% IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED 0.039 -7.14% PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED 297.140 6.16% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.185 -5.13% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 26.090 5.76% ARF – ARENA REIT 3.750 -5.06% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.630 5.00% MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED 4.320 -4.85% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 45.320 4.93% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.000 -4.76% VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED 8.050 4.68% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.420 -4.58% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.023 4.55% WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED 0.210 -4.55% WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 5.230 4.39% STO – SANTOS LIMITED 6.580 -4.50% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.350 3.82% EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED 35.940 -4.41% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 4.220 3.69% AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED 1.695 -4.24% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.080 3.67% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 0.960 -4.00% FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED 17.870 3.41% NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED 4.080 -4.00% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.510 3.29% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.074 -3.90% JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC 51.940 3.12% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 10.460 -3.86% TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED 5.070 3.05% SGP – STOCKLAND 5.170 -3.72% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 5.510 2.99% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 31.520 -3.58%

Find out why FNArena subscribers like the service so much: “Your Feedback (Thank You)” – Warning this story contains unashamedly positive feedback on the service provided.

FNArena is proud about its track record and past achievements: Ten Years On

To share this story on social media platforms, click on the symbols below.

Click to view our Glossary of Financial Terms