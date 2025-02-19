ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 19-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|16.540
|10.27%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|24.180
|-20.72%
|LNW – LIGHT & WONDER INC
|168.520
|9.64%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.140
|-9.68%
|DTL – DATA#3 LIMITED.
|7.980
|7.69%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|9.550
|-8.26%
|FBU – FLETCHER BUILDING LIMITED
|3.040
|7.42%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|36.300
|-8.12%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|4.130
|6.99%
|IMU – IMUGENE LIMITED
|0.039
|-7.14%
|PME – PRO MEDICUS LIMITED
|297.140
|6.16%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.185
|-5.13%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|26.090
|5.76%
|ARF – ARENA REIT
|3.750
|-5.06%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.630
|5.00%
|MYS – MYSTATE LIMITED
|4.320
|-4.85%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|45.320
|4.93%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.000
|-4.76%
|VSL – VULCAN STEEL LIMITED
|8.050
|4.68%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.420
|-4.58%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.023
|4.55%
|WC8 – WILDCAT RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.210
|-4.55%
|WEB – WEB TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|5.230
|4.39%
|STO – SANTOS LIMITED
|6.580
|-4.50%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.350
|3.82%
|EBO – EBOS GROUP LIMITED
|35.940
|-4.41%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|4.220
|3.69%
|AFG – AUSTRALIAN FINANCE GROUP LIMITED
|1.695
|-4.24%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.080
|3.67%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|0.960
|-4.00%
|FLT – FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED
|17.870
|3.41%
|NHC – NEW HOPE CORPORATION LIMITED
|4.080
|-4.00%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.510
|3.29%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.074
|-3.90%
|JHX – JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC
|51.940
|3.12%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|10.460
|-3.86%
|TLC – LOTTERY CORPORATION LIMITED
|5.070
|3.05%
|SGP – STOCKLAND
|5.170
|-3.72%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|5.510
|2.99%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|31.520
|-3.58%
