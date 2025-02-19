Australian Broker Call *Extra* Edition – Feb 19, 2025

Daily Market Reports | 12:55 PM

A2M A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

Dairy - Overnight Price: $7.31

Jarden rates ((A2M)) as Overweight (2) -

A2 Milk Company delivered a strong operating result with headline infant formula milk (IMF) revenues ahead of Jarden's estimates. The company upgraded full-year top line growth and margin guidance, and declared its first dividend.

The broker highlights this marks another creditable performance given the China IMF end market remains in structural decline, though the company's protein segment continues to grow and now represents 20% of total value vs 18% in FY24.

The broker raised FY25-26 EPS forecasts by 6% and 2% respectively. Target price lifts to NZ$7.75, and Overweight maintained.

This report was published on February 17, 2025.

Current Price is $7.31. Target price not assessed.

Current consensus price target is $7.05, suggesting downside of -4.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 16.89 cents and EPS of 24.92 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.31%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 29.33. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 24.2, implying annual growth of N/A.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 16.4, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.2%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 30.3.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 19.63 cents and EPS of 26.02 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 2.68%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.10. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.6, implying annual growth of 14.0%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.6%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 26.6.

This company reports in NZD. All estimates have been converted into AUD by FNArena at present FX values.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

ARB ARB CORPORATION LIMITED

Automobiles & Components - Overnight Price: $39.88

Canaccord Genuity rates ((ARB)) as Hold (3) -

First half sales revenue from ARB Corp was slightly below Canaccord Genuity's estimates. Despite strong gross margins, net profit was affected by costs and also below estimates.

The broker believes the issues are cyclical rather than structural and so the question is now about how long this weakness will prevail.

Improvement is not anticipated until the first half of FY26 and the broker emphasises the stock is not currently priced for any cyclical weakness. Hold maintained along with a $34.70 target.

This report was published on February 18, 2025.

Target price is $34.70 Current Price is $39.88 Difference: minus $5.18 (current price is over target).

If ARB meets the Canaccord Genuity target it will return approximately minus 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges - negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Current consensus price target is $42.89, suggesting upside of 8.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 69.00 cents and EPS of 124.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.16. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 126.4, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Canaccord Genuity forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 73.00 cents and EPS of 132.00 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.83%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 30.21. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 143.5, implying annual growth of 13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 78.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

Wilsons rates ((ARB)) as Overweight (1) -

ARB Corp's 1H25 earnings modestly missed Wilsons' expectations, primarily driven by higher operating expenses (opex) associated with investment in engineering to accelerate new product development.

The broker highlights strong 1H export sales growth is a result of the company's investment in distribution and product expansion to support long-term growth, which remains its attractive feature.

The broker lowered FY25 EBITDA estimate by -6%, driven by lower sales and higher opex, and cut FY26 by -2% on higher opex.

Target price drops to $49.12 from $50.27, and Overweight maintained.

This report was published on February 19, 2025.

Target price is $49.12 Current Price is $39.88 Difference: $9.24

If ARB meets the Wilsons target it will return approximately 23% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $42.89, suggesting upside of 8.0%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 69.00 cents and EPS of 121.10 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.73%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 32.93. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 126.4, implying annual growth of 1.2%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 69.2, implying a prospective dividend yield of 1.7%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 31.4.

Forecast for FY26:

Wilsons forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 76.00 cents and EPS of 140.40 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 1.91%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 28.40. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 143.5, implying annual growth of 13.5%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 78.7, implying a prospective dividend yield of 2.0%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 27.7.

Market Sentiment: 0.5

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources

AZJ AURIZON HOLDINGS LIMITED

Transportation & Logistics - Overnight Price: $3.19

Jarden rates ((AZJ)) as Neutral (3) -

Aurizon Holdings' 1H25 net profit missed Jarden's estimate, with the broker noting the result was characterised by a large miss on expectations for Bulk and benefit from a legal settlement.

The broker sees the outlook as increasingly dominated by investors questioning the two paths forward for earnings growth. Can Bulk deliver on expectations in FY26 and beyond, and whether Containerised Freight and Land-bridging will meaningfully contribute in the near term?

Jarden remains cautious on the outlook for Bulk earnings contribution, with its EBIT estimates averaging -9% below consensus over FY25-27. Target price $3.2 and Neutral rating.

This report was published on February 17, 2025.

Target price is $3.20 Current Price is $3.19 Difference: $0.01

If AZJ meets the Jarden target it will return approximately 0% (excluding dividends, fees and charges).

Current consensus price target is $3.41, suggesting upside of 4.9%(ex-dividends)

The company's fiscal year ends in June.

Forecast for FY25:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY25 dividend of 19.10 cents and EPS of 23.90 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 5.99%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 13.35. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 23.7, implying annual growth of 7.4%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 19.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 5.9%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 13.7.

Forecast for FY26:

Jarden forecasts a full year FY26 dividend of 20.50 cents and EPS of 26.20 cents.

At the last closing share price the estimated dividend yield is 6.43%.

At the last closing share price the stock's estimated Price to Earnings Ratio (PER) is 12.18. How do these forecasts compare to market consensus projections? Current consensus EPS estimate is 27.1, implying annual growth of 14.3%.

Current consensus DPS estimate is 22.1, implying a prospective dividend yield of 6.8%.

Current consensus EPS estimate suggests the PER is 12.0.

Market Sentiment: 0.0

All consensus data are updated until yesterday. FNArena's consensus calculations require a minimum of three sources