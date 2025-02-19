FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-02-2025

Australia | 4:44 PM
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((3PL)) - 3P Learning
- ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
- ((BBN)) - Baby Bunting
- ((BHP)) - BHP Group
- ((BRI)) - Big River Industries
- ((BIO)) - Biome Australia
- ((CGF)) - Challenger
- ((DXS)) - Dexus
- ((HMC)) - HMC Capital
- ((HUB)) - Hub24
- ((HUM)) - Humm Group
- ((IFM)) - Infomedia
- ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
- ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
- ((SEK)) - Seek
- ((SRG)) - SRG Global
Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE