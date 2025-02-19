FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-02-2025

Australia | 4:44 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((3PL)) - 3P Learning
  • ((ARB)) - ARB Corp
  • ((BBN)) - Baby Bunting
  • ((BHP)) - BHP Group
  • ((BRI)) - Big River Industries
  • ((BIO)) - Biome Australia
  • ((CGF)) - Challenger
  • ((DXS)) - Dexus
  • ((HMC)) - HMC Capital
  • ((HUB)) - Hub24
  • ((HUM)) - Humm Group
  • ((IFM)) - Infomedia
  • ((JDO)) - Judo Capital
  • ((RWC)) - Reliance Worldwide
  • ((SEK)) - Seek
  • ((SRG)) - SRG Global

https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

