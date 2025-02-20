ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.260
|23.12%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.410
|-20.88%
|MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED
|11.400
|19.50%
|SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED
|14.170
|-12.48%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.730
|15.87%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.820
|-10.75%
|WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED
|5.650
|8.86%
|MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|9.080
|-10.10%
|MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
|8.150
|8.67%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.070
|-9.32%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.145
|7.41%
|SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|1.195
|-9.13%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|25.830
|6.82%
|CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC
|0.550
|-9.09%
|CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP
|17.210
|6.04%
|RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED
|2.570
|-6.88%
|PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED
|2.120
|6.00%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.069
|-6.76%
|LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|7.060
|5.69%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.355
|-6.55%
|TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED
|4.140
|5.61%
|AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED
|8.930
|-6.49%
|KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED
|3.780
|5.29%
|FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED
|18.240
|-6.22%
|CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED
|17.320
|4.72%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|3.960
|-6.16%
|SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED
|1.725
|4.55%
|HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
|5.130
|-5.35%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.740
|4.41%
|GMG – GOODMAN GROUP
|34.200
|-4.95%
|AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
|5.290
|4.13%
|IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED
|0.315
|-4.55%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.740
|3.95%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.325
|-4.41%
|TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.680
|3.82%
|HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED
|10.000
|-4.40%
|VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
|4.270
|3.39%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|75.130
|-4.31%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.315
|3.28%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|3.850
|-4.23%
