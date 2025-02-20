ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 20-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

Company Price Change Company Price Change NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.260 23.12% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.410 -20.88% MP1 – MEGAPORT LIMITED 11.400 19.50% SUL – SUPER RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 14.170 -12.48% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.730 15.87% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.820 -10.75% WHC – WHITEHAVEN COAL LIMITED 5.650 8.86% MFG – MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 9.080 -10.10% MAF – MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED 8.150 8.67% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.070 -9.32% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.145 7.41% SKC – SKYCITY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 1.195 -9.13% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 25.830 6.82% CRN – CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC 0.550 -9.09% CHC – CHARTER HALL GROUP 17.210 6.04% RIC – RIDLEY CORPORATION LIMITED 2.570 -6.88% PLS – PILBARA MINERALS LIMITED 2.120 6.00% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.069 -6.76% LYC – LYNAS RARE EARTHS LIMITED 7.060 5.69% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.355 -6.55% TLS – TELSTRA GROUP LIMITED 4.140 5.61% AD8 – AUDINATE GROUP LIMITED 8.930 -6.49% KLS – KELSIAN GROUP LIMITED 3.780 5.29% FMG – FORTESCUE LIMITED 18.240 -6.22% CTD – CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED 17.320 4.72% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.960 -6.16% SSM – SERVICE STREAM LIMITED 1.725 4.55% HSN – HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED 5.130 -5.35% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.740 4.41% GMG – GOODMAN GROUP 34.200 -4.95% AEF – AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED 5.290 4.13% IMM – IMMUTEP LIMITED 0.315 -4.55% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.740 3.95% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.325 -4.41% TAH – TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.680 3.82% HMC – HMC CAPITAL LIMITED 10.000 -4.40% VNT – VENTIA SERVICES GROUP LIMITED 4.270 3.39% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 75.130 -4.31% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.315 3.28% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.850 -4.23%

