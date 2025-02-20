FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 20-02-2025

Australia | 4:19 PM

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((BMT)) - Beamtree Holdings
  • ((CWP)) - Cedar Woods Properties
  • ((CWY)) - Cleanaway Waste Management
  • ((CTD)) - Corporate Travel Management
  • ((COS)) - Cosol
  • ((DTL)) - Data#3
  • ((DRR)) - Deterra Royalties
  • ((EBO)) - Ebos Group
  • ((EHL)) - Emeco Holdings
  • ((FBU)) - Fletcher Building
  • ((GMD)) - Genesis Minerals
  • ((GMG)) - Goodman Group
  • ((HSN)) - Hansen Technologies
  • ((ILU)) - Iluka Resources
  • ((JHX)) - James Hardie Industries
  • ((TLC)) - Lottery Corp
  • ((MIN)) - Mineral Resources
  • ((NGI)) - Navigator Global Investments
  • ((RFG)) - Retail Food
  • ((RIO)) - Rio Tinto
  • ((STO)) - Santos
  • ((SRV)) - Servcorp
  • ((SXE)) - Southern Cross Electrical Engineering
  • ((SSR)) - SSR Mining
  • ((SGP)) - Stockland
  • ((VNT)) - Ventia Services
  • ((VCX)) - Vicinity Centres

Check it out at https://www.fnarena.com/index.php/reporting_season/

