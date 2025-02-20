Rudi’s View: Best Ideas & Conviction Calls

Always an independent thinker, Rudi has not shied away from making big out-of-consensus predictions that proved accurate later on. When Rio Tinto shares surged above $120 he wrote investors should sell. In mid-2008 he warned investors not to hold on to equities in oil producers. In August 2008 he predicted the largest sell-off in commodities stocks was about to follow. In 2009 he suggested Australian banks were an excellent buy. Between 2011 and 2015 Rudi consistently maintained investors were better off avoiding exposure to commodities and to commodities stocks. Post GFC, he dedicated his research to finding All-Weather Performers. See also "All-Weather Performers" on this website, as well as the Special Reports section.

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor

Crestone's Best Sector Ideas are an attempt to identify the best in breed business models for major industry group sectors for long-term oriented investors. Anticipated performance over the next three years is part of the key considerations.

The latest updated selection consists of 17 companies, with no changes made from December.

-Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))
-Ampol ((ALD))
-APA Group ((APA))
-Beach Energy ((BPT))
-Brambles ((BXB))
-CSL ((CSL))
-Goodman Group ((GMG))
-IGO Ltd ((IGO))
-James Hardie Industries ((JHX))
-Lottery Corp ((TLC))
-Macquarie Group ((MQG))
-Metcash ((MTS))
-Monadelphous Group ((MND))
-REA Group ((REA))
-ResMed ((RMD))
-Suncorp Group ((SUN))
-Xero ((XRO))

Crestone's selection of sustainable dividend growers consists of 22 names. Historically, the stock pickers remind investors, companies that grow dividends consistently can offer superior long-term return for those who own them.

