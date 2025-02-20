Rudi’s View: Best Ideas & Conviction Calls

Rudi's View | 4:42 PM
By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, Editor
Crestone's Best Sector Ideas are an attempt to identify the best in breed business models for major industry group sectors for long-term oriented investors. Anticipated performance over the next three years is part of the key considerations.
The latest updated selection consists of 17 companies, with no changes made from December.
-Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL))
-Ampol ((ALD))
-APA Group ((APA))
-Beach Energy ((BPT))
-Brambles ((BXB))
-CSL ((CSL))
-Goodman Group ((GMG))
-IGO Ltd ((IGO))
-James Hardie Industries ((JHX))
-Lottery Corp ((TLC))
-Macquarie Group ((MQG))
-Metcash ((MTS))
-Monadelphous Group ((MND))
-REA Group ((REA))
-ResMed ((RMD))
-Suncorp Group ((SUN))
-Xero ((XRO))
Crestone's selection of sustainable dividend growers consists of 22 names. Historically, the stock pickers remind investors, companies that grow dividends consistently can offer superior long-term return for those who own them.
The full story is for FNArena subscribers only. To read the full story plus enjoy a free two-week trial to our service SIGN UP HERE
If you already had your free trial, why not join as a paying subscriber? CLICK HERE