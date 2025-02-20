Silicon Quantum Computing achieves world-leading accuracy of Grover’s algorithm without error correction

PR NewsWire | Feb 20 2025

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC), a pioneer in quantum computing and atomic manufacturing, today announced that it has demonstrated world-leading accuracy in the operation of Grover’s algorithm without error correction, i.e. in its native pure form. This proves the strategic advantage of SQC’s high-quality qubits and atomic precision manufacturing and brings the transformative prospect of reliable commercial-scale quantum computing one step closer.

SQC’s demonstration of Grover’s algorithm

"The world-leading performance of our quantum processor validates our quality-first approach," said SQC’s Founder and CEO, Michelle Simmons. "In the race to deliver commercially viable quantum computers, what ultimately matters is not how many qubits you have, but the quality of your qubits. Throwing thousands or millions of low-quality qubits at the problem is not going to work."

Simmons added, "Prioritizing qubit quality and precision manufacturing is the key to scalability, developing commercial applications, and unlocking the full potential of quantum technology."

Grover’s algorithm for fast database searching is one of the foundational algorithms that sparked the race to quantum computing. SQC’s quantum processor achieved up to 98.9% accuracy of the theoretical maximum of Grover’s algorithm, considerably higher than any other quantum system. Published in the prestigious journal Nature Nanotechnology on 20 February 2025, the world-leading result positions SQC as a leading contender in the race to deliver a commercial-scale quantum computer.

Strategic advantages in the race to commercial-scale quantum computing

"This unparalleled achievement is a significant milestone on SQC’s technology journey," said SQC Chair and former ARM CEO Simon Segars. "With the highest quality qubits and atomic-scale manufacturing, SQC has multiple strategic advantages that position it as a leader in the race to develop quantum computers that can deliver reliable, real-world, commercial solutions."

High-quality qubits

High error rates are a critical barrier to creating quantum computers. Unlike quantum technology platforms that use artificially manufactured qubits, SQC’s qubits are naturally formed from phosphorus atoms, precision engineered in pure silicon. These qubits have demonstrated longer coherence times, higher stabilities and now lower error rates, thereby providing a pathway to a high performing, efficient and economical quantum computer.

Atomic precision manufacturing

SQC’s ultra-high precision proprietary manufacturing enables it to build silicon chips with features at the atomic scale. The fully integrated in-house manufacturing process enables SQC to rapidly iterate chip designs within 1-2 weeks, significantly faster than other quantum computing companies who rely on third-party inputs and suppliers.

Simmons added, "Our record performance on Grover’s algorithm validates the path that we’re on and the strength of our qubit manufacturing and precision engineering. We look forward to posting more market leading progress."

Read the full paper here: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-024-01853-5

Authors: I. Thorvaldson, D. Poulos, C. M. Moehle, S. H. Misha, H. Edlbauer, J. Reiner, H. Geng, B. Voisin, M. T. Jones, M. B. Donnelly, L. F. Pena, C. D. Hill, C. R. Myers, J. G. Keizer, Y. Chung, S. K. Gorman, L. Kranz, and M. Y. Simmons

About Silicon Quantum Computing:

Silicon Quantum Computing Pty Limited (SQC) is at the forefront of global efforts to build a commercial-scale quantum computer and bring quantum computing to market. Established in May 2017, it is the world’s first atomic precision manufacturing company focused on delivering the highest quality qubits and commercial outcomes as they scale. SQC has significant backing from Telstra, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, UNSW Sydney, and the Australian Federal and New South Wales governments. With AU$283m in funding to date and a highly integrated team of engineers, SQC has developed a full-stack quantum computer in-house and is capable of rapid iteration and product deployment at speed.

www.sqc.com.au

