The Overnight Report: Who’s The Dictator?

SPI futures are suggesting general weakness remains the dominant term for Aussie shares this week.

As the February reporting season rolls on, Transurban ((TCL)) seems to have beaten consensus on better cost control, Rio Tinto ((RIO)) copied BHP earlier with a dividend reduction, while Auckland International Airport ((AIA)) released a bleak performance, but Telstra ((TLS)) reported a 7.1% increase in half year net profit to $1.1bn, with a dividend increase of 5.6% to 9.5c per share, plus a $750m share buyback.

On the local calendar today, we also have Bega Cheese ((BGA)), Brambles ((BXB)), Charter Hall ((CHC)), Fortescue ((FMG)) and Wesfarmers ((WES)) scheduled in for results releases in a genuinely long, long list.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8346.00 – 40.00 – 0.48% S&P ASX 200 8419.20 – 61.80 – 0.73% S&P500 6144.15 + 14.57 0.24% Nasdaq Comp 20056.25 + 14.99 0.07% DJIA 44627.59 + 71.25 0.16% S&P500 VIX 15.27 – 0.08 – 0.52% US 10-year yield 4.54 – 0.01 – 0.20% USD Index 107.06 + 0.11 0.10% FTSE100 8712.53 – 54.20 – 0.62% DAX30 22433.63 – 410.87 – 1.80%

Overnight, US equities set a new all-time record high with defensives in the spotlight as President Trump distanced himself from the Ukraine and with the Federal Reserve now unofficially on an extended holiday (so to speak).

FOMC Minutes out in the last hour revealed officials saw the risks to achieving their dual inflation and full employment mandate as roughly balanced, emphasing the point made by numerous FOMC members since the meeting that tangible evidence of further declines in inflation were a prerequisite for a resumption of easing (an unanimously held view).

Officials pointed to strong consumer demand and changes to trade and immigration policy as potential sources that could hinder recent progress on inflation.

A majority of members regarded the prevailing policy setting as restrictive, though a small minority thought that policy could be close to neutral – in which respect a small, presumably the same, minorly also view the skew of risks around the dual mandate as tilted to the upside vis–vis inflation.

In Europe, the ECB is also thought to be nearing the point of pausing or halting cuts, a suggestion made by executive board member Isabel Schnabel in an interview with the FT.

Plus investors must be getting worried about the rapidly changing global landscape.

Earlier European markets got excited about the potential for a quick resolution to the Ukraine-Russian war.

ANZ Bank economists are still expecting European rates to be cut by an additional -125bp this year.

January CPI inflation in the UK surprised on the upside and it’s not that that economy doesn’t have enough problems to deal with already.

Brexit seemed such a great idea at the time.

The Euro Stoxx 50 and the FTSE 100 indices closed -1.3% and -0.6% lower respectively.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.53%. AUD/USD remains steady in the mid-0.63 range as the USD consolidated.

In commodity markets, the active WTI oil future was up 0.7%, at US$72.35/bbl, while gold was down -0.8% at US$2,920.6/oz.

Iron ore extended gains following further signs of a recovery in the Chinese property sector.

In Australia, labour market data come out at 11:30am. ANZ Bank economists expect the unemployment rate to stay at 4.0%, with modest monthly growth to employment.

On the calendar today:

-Australia Jan Unemployment

-US Phil Fed bus outlook

-Auckland International Airport ((AIA)) earnings report

-Air New Zealand ((AIZ)) earnings report

-ANZ Bank ((ANZ)) Qtrly update

-Eagers Automotive ((APE)) earnings report

-Bega Cheese ((BGA)) earnings report

-Beacon Lighting Group ((BLX)) earnings report

-Brambles ((BXB)) earnings report

-Charter Hall ((CHC)) earnings report

-Coronado Global Resources ((CRN)) earnings report

(and more)

FNArtena’s four-weekly calendar: https://fnarena.com/index.php/financial-news/calendar/

Corporate news in Australia:

-Light & Wonder ((LNW)) acquires Grover Gaming assets for -$1.34bn

-Mitsui buys 40% of Rio Tinto’s ((RIO)) Rhodes Ridge

-Mosaic Brands’ ((MOZ)) collapse leaves creditors with a -$242m shortfall

-Clarity Pharmaceuticals ((CU6)) gained a third FDA fast track for its prostate cancer diagnostic

-NRW Holdings ((NWH)) has halted ASX trading pending an update on its SIMEC contract in South Australia

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2947.19 – 5.50 – 0.19% Silver (oz) 33.18 – 0.25 – 0.74% Copper (lb) 4.57 – 0.01 – 0.23% Aluminium (lb) 1.21 + 0.01 0.51% Nickel (lb) 6.81 – 0.02 – 0.32% Zinc (lb) 1.29 – 0.01 – 0.62% West Texas Crude 72.19 + 0.39 0.54% Brent Crude 76.11 + 0.33 0.44% Iron Ore (t) 106.76 + 0.02 0.02%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 19 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8419.20 -1.60% -1.33% 3.19% 3.19%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A2M a2 Milk Co Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie COH Cochlear Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS CQR Charter Hall Retail REIT Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS CVL Civmec Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans EVN Evolution Mining Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS GMD Genesis Minerals Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS HUB Hub24 Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett JHX James Hardie Industries Downgrade to Equal-weight from Overweight Morgan Stanley LLC Lendlease Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi MND Monadelphous Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter SHV Select Harvests Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS STO Santos Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans TPW Temple & Webster Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett Downgrade to Sell from Neutral UBS TWE Treasury Wine Estates Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett WBC Westpac Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett

