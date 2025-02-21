ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|4.370
|40.06%
|SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
|2.130
|-19.32%
|MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED
|7.200
|33.09%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|38.580
|-14.25%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.730
|20.14%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.340
|-12.51%
|TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|30.120
|13.83%
|REA – REA GROUP LIMITED
|236.180
|-11.36%
|ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED
|4.040
|13.17%
|BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED
|5.490
|-10.15%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.800
|9.59%
|CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED
|1.325
|-9.56%
|NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED
|4.520
|6.10%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|11.950
|-8.78%
|DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED
|1.125
|5.14%
|NWS – NEWS CORPORATION
|51.400
|-6.46%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|27.130
|5.03%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.450
|-6.12%
|SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.245
|4.26%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.760
|-5.93%
|RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
|0.375
|4.17%
|CDA – CODAN LIMITED
|16.160
|-5.50%
|GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED
|3.300
|4.10%
|RDX – REDOX LIMITED
|3.240
|-4.99%
|QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
|4.200
|3.96%
|ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.510
|-4.85%
|RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.730
|3.80%
|HUB – HUB24 LIMITED
|79.260
|-4.49%
|A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
|7.770
|3.60%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|4.200
|-4.11%
|OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED
|1.010
|3.59%
|GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED
|2.400
|-4.00%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.880
|3.23%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|3.810
|-3.79%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.335
|3.08%
|HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED
|1.305
|-3.69%
|QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
|20.680
|3.04%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.135
|-3.57%
|YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|5.910
|2.96%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.430
|-3.57%
