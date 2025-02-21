ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 21-02-25

Daily Market Reports | 6:35 PM

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change DHG – DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED 4.370 40.06% SPK – SPARK NEW ZEALAND LIMITED 2.130 -19.32% MYX – MAYNE PHARMA GROUP LIMITED 7.200 33.09% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 38.580 -14.25% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.730 20.14% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.340 -12.51% TLX – TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 30.120 13.83% REA – REA GROUP LIMITED 236.180 -11.36% ASB – AUSTAL LIMITED 4.040 13.17% BGA – BEGA CHEESE LIMITED 5.490 -10.15% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.800 9.59% CHN – CHALICE MINING LIMITED 1.325 -9.56% NAN – NANOSONICS LIMITED 4.520 6.10% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.950 -8.78% DYL – DEEP YELLOW LIMITED 1.125 5.14% NWS – NEWS CORPORATION 51.400 -6.46% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 27.130 5.03% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.450 -6.12% SYR – SYRAH RESOURCES LIMITED 0.245 4.26% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.760 -5.93% RSG – RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 0.375 4.17% CDA – CODAN LIMITED 16.160 -5.50% GMD – GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED 3.300 4.10% RDX – REDOX LIMITED 3.240 -4.99% QUB – QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED 4.200 3.96% ILU – ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED 4.510 -4.85% RMS – RAMELIUS RESOURCES LIMITED 2.730 3.80% HUB – HUB24 LIMITED 79.260 -4.49% A2M – A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 7.770 3.60% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 4.200 -4.11% OPT – OPTHEA LIMITED 1.010 3.59% GWA – GWA GROUP LIMITED 2.400 -4.00% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.880 3.23% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 3.810 -3.79% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.335 3.08% HLS – HEALIUS LIMITED 1.305 -3.69% QBE – QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 20.680 3.04% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.135 -3.57% YAL – YANCOAL AUSTRALIA LIMITED 5.910 2.96% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.430 -3.57%

