The Overnight Report: Cautiously Positive

Too many global uncertainties are keeping a lid on further share market enthusiasm this week.

US equities took a day off as forward guidance from Walmart disappointed.

In Australia, corporate results are due today from Guzman y Gomez ((GYG)), Newmont Corp ((NEM)), TPG Telecom ((TPG)), and many more.

QBE Insurance’s ((QBE)) financials, out this morning, have surprised to the upside.

SPI futures are suggesting the local market might have a cautiously positive opening on Friday.

World Overnight SPI Overnight 8307.00 + 19.00 0.23% S&P ASX 200 8322.80 – 96.40 – 1.15% S&P500 6117.52 – 26.63 – 0.43% Nasdaq Comp 19962.36 – 93.89 – 0.47% DJIA 44176.65 – 450.94 – 1.01% S&P500 VIX 15.66 + 0.39 2.55% US 10-year yield 4.50 – 0.04 – 0.77% USD Index 106.30 – 0.76 – 0.71% FTSE100 8662.97 – 49.56 – 0.57% DAX30 22314.65 – 118.98 – 0.53%

By Chris Weston, Head of Research, Pepperstone

Good morning.

We see a modest “Sell US risk” flow expressed through markets, with traders compelled by the momentum seen in China/HK, with Alibaba delivering the goods (in earnings) and more than justifying the recent migration of capital from a concentrated US tech position towards the China AI plays.

One can loosely argue this is another quick jab to the jaw of the US exceptionalism theme.

A solid US jobless claims was a positive for US risk, but many have pointed to Walmart’s dour commentary on rising uncertainties around consumer behaviour as a signal, where these comments come at a time when we’ve see a few minor cracks emerging in US consumption trends.

Perhaps Walmart’s outlook has been just enough to promote covering of extended long positions in the more cyclical areas of the equity market, notably in US small caps, US financials and consumer discretionary.

My thinking is this is more about traders needing an excuse to take profits in the plays that have been hot.

The fact we saw traders re-engaging with equity longs through the latter part of US cash equity trade plays into this call.

We also see that UST yields are only modestly lower, the VIX index is unchanged and Bitcoin is +2.2%. So, while US cash equity closed lower, it was far from a true “risk off” day.

A recalibration on the probability of a near-term Russia-Ukraine ceasefire has also been a factor weighing on equity risk, with US representatives making it clear they have been frustrated with Zelensky failing to sign a deal for minerals.

While still hopeful, perhaps traders had become a little too optimistic about how this would play out.

What has been noticeable and well-traded on the day is the USD move, with the greenback sold liberally across G10 FX, with the JPY the outperformer on the day.

UST Secretary Bessent’s comments that the Treasury Department is not looking to increase the share of longer-term US Treasuries and away from US T-bills in future issuance is a factor here.

Bessent’s directive will certainly help contain the upside in US 10yr Treasury yields that would come if the market built expectations of increased longer-dated coupon issuance and supply.

AUDUSD is getting plenty of attention from clients and notably after the firm technical break and build of the 0.6330 to 0.6130 range it had held throughout the year.

I won’t fight this move higher and would be looking at pullbacks to get long.

Turning to Asia, we see upside risk for the ASX200 open.

On the calendar today:

-New Zealand Jan Trade Balance

-Japan Jan CPI

-UK Jan Retail sales

-Global PMIs

-AMA Group ((AMA)) earnings report

-Amotiv ((AOV)) ex-div 18.50c

-ASX ((ASX)) ex-div 111.20c (100%)

-Accent Group ((AX1)) earnings report

-Codan ((CDA)) earnings report

-Genesis Energy ((GNE)) earnings report

-Gold Road Resources ((GOR)) earnings report

-Guzman y Gomez ((GYG)) earnings report

-Iluka Resources ((ILU)) earnings report

(and more)

Corporate news in Australia:

-US property firm CoStar purchased 7.5% stake in Domain Holdings Australia ((DHG)), launching offer for full take-over

-HMC Capital ((HMC)) is exploring a private equity-led rescue plan for struggling hospital operator Healthscope, with Ramsay Health Care ((RHC)) and St John of God Health Care emerging as potential partners

-Clive Palmer is reportedly exploring a purchase of Star Entertainment’s ((SGR)) Queensland assets, following interest from Bruce Mathieson

– Having sold Plarium, Aristocrat Leisure ((ALL)) will repay debt, launch a share buyback, and explore acquisitions

Spot Metals,Minerals & Energy Futures Gold (oz) 2950.39 + 3.20 0.11% Silver (oz) 33.41 + 0.24 0.71% Copper (lb) 4.61 + 0.04 0.82% Aluminium (lb) 1.23 + 0.02 1.67% Nickel (lb) 6.81 + 0.00 0.01% Zinc (lb) 1.31 + 0.02 1.39% West Texas Crude 72.49 + 0.30 0.42% Brent Crude 76.48 + 0.37 0.49% Iron Ore (t) 107.00 + 0.24 0.22%

The Australian share market over the past thirty days

Index 20 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) S&P ASX 200 (ex-div) 8322.80 -2.72% -2.46% 2.01% 2.01%

BROKER RECOMMENDATION CHANGES PAST THREE TRADING DAYS A2M a2 Milk Co Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie ARB ARB Corp Upgrade to Outperform from Neutral Macquarie CGF Challenger Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett CQR Charter Hall Retail REIT Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS CTD Corporate Travel Management Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans CWY Cleanaway Waste Management Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter EBO Ebos Group Downgrade to Sell from Neutral Citi Downgrade to Accumulate from Buy Ord Minnett EVN Evolution Mining Upgrade to Neutral from Sell UBS GMD Genesis Minerals Upgrade to Buy from Neutral UBS Downgrade to Neutral from Outperform Macquarie HUB Hub24 Downgrade to Hold from Buy Ord Minnett ILU Iluka Resources Downgrade to Neutral High Risk from Buy HighRisk Citi LLC Lendlease Group Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi Downgrade to Neutral from Buy Citi LNW Light & Wonder Upgrade to Buy from Neutral Citi MND Monadelphous Group Upgrade to Add from Hold Morgans NST Northern Star Resources Downgrade to Hold from Buy Bell Potter SHV Select Harvests Downgrade to Neutral from Buy UBS STO Santos Downgrade to Hold from Add Morgans TPW Temple & Webster Downgrade to Sell from Hold Ord Minnett TWE Treasury Wine Estates Upgrade to Buy from Hold Ord Minnett WBC Westpac Downgrade to Lighten from Hold Ord Minnett

