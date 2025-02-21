Weekly Top Ten News Stories – 21 February 2025

Weekly Reports | 11:30 AM

Our top ten news from 13 February 2025 to 20 February 2025 (ranked according to popularity).

1 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 13-02-2025 Thursday 13 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

2 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 14-02-2025 Friday 14 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

3 – Behring Margin Outlook Still Main Game For CSL Thursday 13 February 2025 A weak vaccine result dragged on CSL’s H1 result but analysts focus on an improving plasma product margin and solid growth forecasts in maintaining positive views

4 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 17-02-2025 Monday 17 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

5 – Rudi’s View: BHP, Capstone Copper, NextDC, WiseTech & Woodside Thursday 13 February 2025 By Rudi Filapek-Vandyck, EditorThis month’s update on Morningstar’s Best Stock Ideas has seen the fresh inclusion of Woodside Energy ((WDS)) which probably comes as no surprise given the energy sector’s last hurrah dates from 2023 and Morningstar’s choices tend to have a predilec

6 – Temple & Webster Embraces The Future Thursday 20 February 2025 An exceptional earnings beat from Temple & Webster was driven by a simultaneous increase in both revenue and margins, with a little help from AI

7 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 18-02-2025 Tuesday 18 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

8 – Uranium Week: Confusing Spot Weakness Tuesday 18 February 2025 Site visits to Namibian uranium mining facilities reaffirm the underlying growth story for the commodity despite ongoing weakness in U308 spot price

9 – FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 19-02-2025 Wednesday 19 February 2025 FNArena’s Monitor keeps track of corporate earnings result releases, including broker views, ratings and target price changes and beat/miss assessments

10 – Cash Flows Boost News Corp’s Outlook Friday 14 February 2025 News Corp’s consensus-beating second quarter results reveal a significant lift in free cash flow, raising the likelihood of a net cash position by year-end

