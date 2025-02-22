The Market In Numbers – 22 Feb 2025

Australia | 9:09 AM

The Market In Numbers: Look under the bonnet and what do you see?

For most investors, whatever goes on in financial markets is experienced through their own portfolio and personal matters of interest.

The below detailed overview in raw numbers and calculations might assist with assessing trends and currents that might not be apparent from daily volatility and movements.

All index data are ex dividends. Commodities are in USD.

Australia & NZ

Index 22 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) NZ50 12752.580 -1.82% -1.87% -2.73% -2.73% 8.83% All Ordinaries 8570.90 -2.88% -2.49% 1.79% 1.79% 6.95% S&P ASX 200 8296.20 -3.03% -2.77% 1.68% 1.68% 6.81% S&P ASX 300 8231.40 -2.96% -2.71% 1.64% 1.64% 6.79% Communication Services 1700.40 1.62% 2.01% 4.49% 4.49% 13.27% Consumer Discretionary 4128.00 -2.95% -1.48% 5.54% 5.54% 17.56% Consumer Staples 12090.50 0.89% 2.03% 2.73% 2.73% -2.32% Energy 8300.40 -3.98% -6.54% -3.74% -3.74% -17.26% Financials 8522.90 -7.49% -6.77% -1.06% -1.06% 11.31% Health Care 43173.40 0.12% -6.80% -3.81% -3.81% -2.45% Industrials 8023.70 -0.30% 1.50% 4.93% 4.93% 17.80% Info Technology 2854.40 -1.24% -0.01% 4.14% 4.14% 21.90% Materials 17152.70 -0.26% 2.26% 6.37% 6.37% 1.63% Real Estate 3887.30 -1.22% -1.26% 3.35% 3.35% 9.10% Utilities 8683.60 1.14% -1.50% -3.86% -3.86% -6.48% A-REITs 1778.30 -1.10% -1.12% 3.49% 3.49% 9.48% All Technology Index 4030.80 -1.87% 1.18% 5.92% 5.92% 28.46% Banks 3522.80 -9.96% -7.62% -2.32% -2.32% 10.25% Gold Index 10197.30 -1.47% 5.09% 21.05% 21.05% 38.60% Metals & Mining 5616.10 -0.09% 3.19% 6.86% 6.86% 1.18%

The World

Index 22 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) FTSE100 8659.37 -0.84% -0.17% 5.95% 5.95% 6.07% DAX30 22287.56 -1.00% 2.56% 11.95% 11.95% 22.22% Hang Seng 23477.92 3.79% 16.08% 17.04% 17.04% 32.50% Nikkei 225 38776.94 -0.95% -2.01% -2.80% -2.80% -2.04% DJIA 43428.02 -2.51% -2.51% 2.08% 2.08% 11.02% S&P500 6013.13 -1.66% -0.45% 2.24% 2.24% 10.12% Nasdaq Comp 19524.01 -2.51% -0.53% 1.10% 1.10% 10.10%

Metals & Minerals

Index 22 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) Gold (oz) 2950.39 -0.25% 3.62% 12.32% 12.32% 26.20% Silver (oz) 33.41 1.63% 2.46% 10.55% 10.55% 14.23% Copper (lb) 4.6088 -3.60% 6.97% 12.51% 12.51% 6.35% Aluminium (lb) 1.2281 4.53% 4.25% 7.44% 7.44% 9.21% Nickel (lb) 6.8069 -0.41% -0.66% -4.73% -4.73% -12.49% Zinc (lb) 1.3126 2.68% 4.59% -2.86% -2.86% -1.02% Uranium (lb) weekly 66.35 -6.88% -6.75% -7.85% -7.85% -20.30% Iron Ore (t) 107.00 0.22% 5.60% 3.04% 3.04% 0.46%

Energy

Index 22 Feb 2025 Week To Date Month To Date (Feb) Quarter To Date (Jan-Mar) Year To Date (2025) Financial Year To Date (FY25) West Texas Crude 72.49 1.51% -0.77% 4.33% 4.33% -11.45% Brent Crude 76.48 1.78% 0.63% 5.40% 5.40% -10.49%









The composition of above rankings and calculations is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on raw price movements for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

