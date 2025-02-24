ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 24 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED
|1.490
|15.95%
|WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED
|97.250
|-20.09%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|13.580
|12.88%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.160
|-15.94%
|NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED
|6.680
|12.46%
|IRE – IRESS LIMITED
|7.680
|-14.48%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.870
|8.75%
|REH – REECE LIMITED
|19.050
|-13.21%
|RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
|2.830
|8.02%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.020
|-13.04%
|APA – APA GROUP
|7.120
|7.72%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.790
|-8.21%
|ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED
|3.460
|5.17%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|4.410
|-7.74%
|RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP
|1.790
|4.99%
|GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED
|35.900
|-6.95%
|PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED
|7.650
|4.22%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.680
|-6.94%
|NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
|13.810
|4.07%
|PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED
|5.420
|-6.39%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.980
|3.92%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.630
|-5.78%
|SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
|0.140
|3.70%
|AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION
|54.720
|-5.43%
|CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA
|156.230
|2.97%
|IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED
|4.210
|-5.39%
|ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
|76.410
|2.92%
|CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.
|9.140
|-4.99%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|26.130
|2.71%
|MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|3.580
|-4.79%
|ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|29.550
|2.64%
|NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED
|8.870
|-4.52%
|SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
|28.100
|2.63%
|VCX – VICINITY CENTRES
|2.170
|-4.41%
|NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
|35.900
|2.34%
|360 – LIFE360 INC
|23.100
|-4.31%
|SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.640
|2.33%
|AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED
|2.050
|-4.21%
|WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED
|13.390
|2.29%
|SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED
|4.560
|-4.20%
