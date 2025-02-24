ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 24-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 24 2025

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

FNArena welcomes comments and suggestions at info@fnarena.com

Company Price Change Company Price Change OML – OOH!MEDIA LIMITED 1.490 15.95% WTC – WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED 97.250 -20.09% EVT – EVT LIMITED 13.580 12.88% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.160 -15.94% NHF – NIB HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.680 12.46% IRE – IRESS LIMITED 7.680 -14.48% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.870 8.75% REH – REECE LIMITED 19.050 -13.21% RUL – RPMGLOBAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 2.830 8.02% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.020 -13.04% APA – APA GROUP 7.120 7.72% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.790 -8.21% ING – INGHAMS GROUP LIMITED 3.460 5.17% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 4.410 -7.74% RFF – RURAL FUNDS GROUP 1.790 4.99% GYG – GUZMAN Y GOMEZ LIMITED 35.900 -6.95% PWH – PWR HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.650 4.22% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.680 -6.94% NEU – NEUREN PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED 13.810 4.07% PFP – PROPEL FUNERAL PARTNERS LIMITED 5.420 -6.39% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.980 3.92% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.630 -5.78% SGR – STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.140 3.70% AAI – ALCOA CORPORATION 54.720 -5.43% CBA – COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA 156.230 2.97% IPX – IPERIONX LIMITED 4.210 -5.39% ALL – ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED 76.410 2.92% CSC – CAPSTONE COPPER CORP. 9.140 -4.99% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 26.130 2.71% MGH – MAAS GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.580 -4.79% ANZ – ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 29.550 2.64% NXG – NEXGEN ENERGY LIMITED 8.870 -4.52% SHL – SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED 28.100 2.63% VCX – VICINITY CENTRES 2.170 -4.41% NAB – NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED 35.900 2.34% 360 – LIFE360 INC 23.100 -4.31% SMR – STANMORE RESOURCES LIMITED 2.640 2.33% AX1 – ACCENT GROUP LIMITED 2.050 -4.21% WA1 – WA1 RESOURCES LIMITED 13.390 2.29% SLX – SILEX SYSTEMS LIMITED 4.560 -4.20%

