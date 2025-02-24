Seeing Machines names Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America as a referral partner to drive accelerated sales of Guardian Generation 3 in The Americas

PR NewsWire | Feb 24 2025

CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. ("MEAA") has signed a Referral Agreement ("Agreement") with the Company that will allow Seeing Machines to leverage MEAA’s significant Aftermarket distribution network and customer base across The Americas. Following Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporations’s ("MELMB") recent strategic investment into Seeing Machines, this Agreement will help to accelerate sales of the Company’s Guardian Generation 3 AI-powered driver monitoring solution, the latest generation of driver safety technology recently launched globally.



Seeing Machines and MEAA sign Referral Agreement

MEAA, a US affilitate company of MELMB, is a recognised leader in the manufacture, marketing and sales of electrical and electronic equipment targeting a range of industries including transport. With an enviable customer base and expertise across the commercial vehicles segment, MEAA is extremely well positioned to support Seeing Machines as it penetrates the large telematics and connected vehicle market in The Americas with its industry leading driver safety solution, Guardian Generation 3.

The Referral Agreement will facilitate the joint pursuit of business where MEAA has existing commercial relationships across its transport and logistics segment in the region. With access to operators covering over 1,000,000 individual vehicles, the opportunity is significant and MEAA has already seen strong initial interest in the potential of Guardian Generation 3 to enhance safety across these fleets.

In the immediate term, Seeing Machines will leverage its US based sales force to support MEAA’s efforts across The Americas and, as opportunities progress, will be provided qualified leads that they will finalise directly. Leveraging MEAA’s deep relationships across the segment, this highly complementary collaboration aims to signfiicantly reduce the traditionally long sales lead times associated with the sale of a highly technical product such as Guardian.

Masahiro Kaji, President & CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc., commented: "MEAA has supplied our solutions to commercial vehicles across The Americas for over 20 years. We are excited to leverage our large customer base to accelerate installations of Guardian Generation 3 and we believe ultimately protect more drivers from the risks associated with distraction and drowsiness. I am delighted to see MEAA play such an integral role in the collaboration between Seeing Machines and Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation and on a personal note, I am proud to be working on this project with my team. We are very motiviated to succeed and make a meaningful impact on our communities as we beleive the more Guardian units we sell, the safer our roads will be for everyone."

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, added: "Further to the recent collaboration with Mitsubishi Electric Mobility Corporation, we have commenced work to rapidly develop and expand our respective businesses. While there is a strong focus on Automotive in Japan, the Aftermarket opportunity that we are pursuing together with Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc., is immediate, material and strategic for our business. The Americas present an incredibly large and important market for driver safety technology and having intimate customer insights and existing relationships to leverage will be critical to the successful positioning and acceptance of our class-leading Guardian solution."

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines’ technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical. www.seeingmachines.com

