ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-02-25

The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.

An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.

The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.

FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.

Company Price Change Company Price Change HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED 5.670 17.15% JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED 2.530 -33.42% ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED 2.710 13.87% VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 1.760 -26.67% SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED 0.022 10.00% PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED 1.470 -17.88% PRN – PERENTI LIMITED 1.260 8.62% ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED 2.370 -11.57% APA – APA GROUP 7.700 8.15% LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED 8.730 -11.01% ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED 0.150 7.14% DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED 28.890 -10.47% BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.315 6.78% NXL – NUIX LIMITED 3.990 -9.52% KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED 4.650 5.68% DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED 0.795 -8.62% PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED 3.020 5.23% LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 0.170 -8.11% MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL 0.069 4.55% SEK – SEEK LIMITED 24.350 -6.81% ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC 4.380 4.29% BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED 2.470 -6.79% EVT – EVT LIMITED 14.120 3.98% DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED 3.600 -6.25% NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.690 3.68% ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED 3.740 -6.03% AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED 29.500 3.51% JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED 11.340 -5.89% TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED 0.900 3.45% IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED 11.900 -4.80% RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED 3.200 3.23% GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED 1.300 -4.76% PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED 0.340 3.03% MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED 25.690 -4.64% WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.520 2.86% LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED 26.900 -4.61% GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED 2.590 2.78% VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED 3.980 -4.56% WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED 24.030 2.78% BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.720 -4.56%

