ASX Winners And Losers Of Today – 25-02-25

Daily Market Reports | Feb 25 2025
The table below ranks the 20 biggest percentage winners and losers among stocks in the ASX300 at the end of each trading day.
An added filter requires sufficient daily trading volumes so that stocks with extremely low liquidity are not included.
The composition of both rankings is fully automated, based on raw data. Investors are advised to find context, interpretation and background elsewhere.
FNArena is not responsible for any glitches, omissions or data errors. This daily feature is not investment advice. It is offering a quick status on daily volatility for information purposes only.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|Company
|Price
|Change
|HLI – HELIA GROUP LIMITED
|5.670
|17.15%
|JLG – JOHNS LYNG GROUP LIMITED
|2.530
|-33.42%
|ZIP – ZIP CO LIMITED
|2.710
|13.87%
|VEA – VIVA ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|1.760
|-26.67%
|SYA – SAYONA MINING LIMITED
|0.022
|10.00%
|PNV – POLYNOVO LIMITED
|1.470
|-17.88%
|PRN – PERENTI LIMITED
|1.260
|8.62%
|ADH – ADAIRS LIMITED
|2.370
|-11.57%
|APA – APA GROUP
|7.700
|8.15%
|LIC – LIFESTYLE COMMUNITIES LIMITED
|8.730
|-11.01%
|ARU – ARAFURA RARE EARTHS LIMITED
|0.150
|7.14%
|DMP – DOMINO’S PIZZA ENTERPRISES LIMITED
|28.890
|-10.47%
|BRN – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0.315
|6.78%
|NXL – NUIX LIMITED
|3.990
|-9.52%
|KGN – KOGAN.COM LIMITED
|4.650
|5.68%
|DRO – DRONESHIELD LIMITED
|0.795
|-8.62%
|PRU – PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
|3.020
|5.23%
|LOT – LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED
|0.170
|-8.11%
|MEI – METEORIC RESOURCES NL
|0.069
|4.55%
|SEK – SEEK LIMITED
|24.350
|-6.81%
|ADT – ADRIATIC METALS PLC
|4.380
|4.29%
|BMN – BANNERMAN ENERGY LIMITED
|2.470
|-6.79%
|EVT – EVT LIMITED
|14.120
|3.98%
|DRR – DETERRA ROYALTIES LIMITED
|3.600
|-6.25%
|NEC – NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO. HOLDINGS LIMITED
|1.690
|3.68%
|ABB – AUSSIE BROADBAND LIMITED
|3.740
|-6.03%
|AUB – AUB GROUP LIMITED
|29.500
|3.51%
|JIN – JUMBO INTERACTIVE LIMITED
|11.340
|-5.89%
|TYR – TYRO PAYMENTS LIMITED
|0.900
|3.45%
|IEL – IDP EDUCATION LIMITED
|11.900
|-4.80%
|RRL – REGIS RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.200
|3.23%
|GEM – G8 EDUCATION LIMITED
|1.300
|-4.76%
|PDI – PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
|0.340
|3.03%
|MIN – MINERAL RESOURCES LIMITED
|25.690
|-4.64%
|WGX – WESTGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.520
|2.86%
|LOV – LOVISA HOLDINGS LIMITED
|26.900
|-4.61%
|GOR – GOLD ROAD RESOURCES LIMITED
|2.590
|2.78%
|VUL – VULCAN ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
|3.980
|-4.56%
|WDS – WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
|24.030
|2.78%
|BOE – BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
|2.720
|-4.56%
