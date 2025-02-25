FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2025

Australia | Feb 25 2025

Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.

Today's Reports:

  • ((ABG)) - Abacus Group
  • ((ADH)) - Adairs
  • ((AAL)) - Alfabs Australia
  • ((AL3)) - AML3D
  • ((ALD)) - Ampol
  • ((APA)) - APA Group
  • ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
  • ((CNU)) - Chorus
  • ((EVT)) - EVT Ltd
  • ((GDI)) - GDI Property
  • ((GNP)) - GenusPlus Group
  • ((IPG)) - IPD Group
  • ((IRE)) - Iress
  • ((IGL)) - IVE Group
  • ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
  • ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
  • ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
  • ((LIC)) - Lifestyle Communities
  • ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
  • ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
  • ((MXI)) - MaxiPARTS
  • ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
  • ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
  • ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
  • ((NXT)) - NextDC
  • ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
  • ((NIC)) - Nickel Industries
  • ((NXL)) - Nuix
  • ((OML)) - oOh!media
  • ((PPE)) - PeopleIN
  • ((PRN)) - Perenti
  • ((PRU)) - Perseus Mining
  • ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
  • ((PFP)) - Propel Funeral Partners
  • ((REH)) - Reece
  • ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
  • ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
  • ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
  • ((SLC)) - Superloop
  • ((SYL)) - Symal Group

