FNArena Corporate Results Monitor – 25-02-2025

Australia | Feb 25 2025
Welcome to the FNArena Corporate Results Monitor.
Today's Reports:
- ((ABG)) - Abacus Group
- ((ADH)) - Adairs
- ((AAL)) - Alfabs Australia
- ((AL3)) - AML3D
- ((ALD)) - Ampol
- ((APA)) - APA Group
- ((ABB)) - Aussie Broadband
- ((CNU)) - Chorus
- ((EVT)) - EVT Ltd
- ((GDI)) - GDI Property
- ((GNP)) - GenusPlus Group
- ((IPG)) - IPD Group
- ((IRE)) - Iress
- ((IGL)) - IVE Group
- ((KGN)) - Kogan.com
- ((LFS)) - Latitude Group
- ((LFG)) - Liberty Financial
- ((LIC)) - Lifestyle Communities
- ((LAU)) - Lindsay Australia
- ((LOV)) - Lovisa Holdings
- ((MXI)) - MaxiPARTS
- ((MHJ)) - Michael Hill
- ((MSV)) - Mitchell Services
- ((MLG)) - MLG Oz
- ((NXT)) - NextDC
- ((NHF)) - nib Holdings
- ((NIC)) - Nickel Industries
- ((NXL)) - Nuix
- ((OML)) - oOh!media
- ((PPE)) - PeopleIN
- ((PRN)) - Perenti
- ((PRU)) - Perseus Mining
- ((PNV)) - PolyNovo
- ((PFP)) - Propel Funeral Partners
- ((REH)) - Reece
- ((REG)) - Regis Healthcare
- ((SPK)) - Spark New Zealand
- ((SMR)) - Stanmore Resources
- ((SLC)) - Superloop
- ((SYL)) - Symal Group
